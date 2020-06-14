Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Emma Hulbert recently signed to join the cheer squad at the University of Arkansas.

Four Siloam Springs athletes recently signed letters of intent to participate in college athletics this upcoming school year, according to social media releases from Siloam Springs School District Athletics.

Cheerleaders Emma Hulbert, Katie Mesko and Jenna Rackleff all signed, while track athlete Rebekah Rodgers also inked her name.

Hulbert signed with the University of Arkansas, joining former SSHS cheerleaders Matt Avery and Kaiden Thrailkill on the Razorbacks squad.

Mesko signed with Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, while Rackleff signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

Rodgers, meanwhile, signed with Southwest (Mo.) Baptist in Bolivar, Mo. Rodgers will get to run the 400 hurdles, according to SSHS head girls track coach Sharon Jones.

"She'll be well suited for (the hurdles) since she has such great endurance," Jones said. "I'm happy for her. I think she'll do well in a college environment. She's an extremely hard worker and will adapt well to the new workload. College athletics is like a job. She's smart and hardworking in the classroom though. I know she'll balance it well."

Rodgers also ran cross country and helped the Lady Panthers to state championships as a freshman, sophomore and junior.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Katie Mesko recently signed a scholarship to cheer at Arkansas State. Pictured are, from left, father Richard Mesko, sister Eliza Mesko, Katie Mesko and mom Jodie Mesko.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Jenna Rackleff, right, recently signed a letter of intent to join the cheer squad at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. Also pictured is UAM cheer coach Julie Barnes.