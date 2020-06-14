Mollie Marina Michaelle Easley

Mollie Marina Michaelle Easley, age 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was born November 7, 1996, in Springdale, Arkansas, the daughter of John and Heather (Hillman) Easley, who survive of Alexandria, Virginia. Also surviving are two brothers, Ray Easley and his wife Trish and their daughter Maya and Will Easley all of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandparents, Riga Moore and her husband Grant of Fouke, Arkansas, Charles and Sherill Easley of Elm Springs, Arkansas, and Tamara Carrott and her husband Phil of Afton, Oklahoma; one aunt, Stephanie Hillman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and many loving family members in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death were her grandfather, John Hillman and great-uncle, Frank Ottone.

Mollie grew up and received her education in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where she graduated from high school in 2015. She attended college at Oklahoma State University. On May 3, 2016, she joined the Air National Guard and was senior airman in 138 Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The last eight months she was stationed in Charlotte, North Carolina, as an all source Intelligence Analyst and was a member of 145 Airlift Wing. She loved the military and was a member of the Student Veterans Organization. She also enjoyed weight lifting and was proud to be a Muscogee Creek Indian. Mollie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Easley Cemetery in Eagle Rock, Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville, Missouri. Pastor Jonathan Griesse conducted the services.

Contributions in memory of Mollie may be made in support of the Student Veteran Organization to the Veteran Affairs Fund at the OSU Foundation. Checks can be mailed to 400 S. Monroe, Stillwater, OK 74074 or gifts can be made online at osugiving.com.

Jack Gray

Jack Allison Gray, 90, died June 3, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

His memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in The Brick Ballroom, located at 119-B S. Broadway, Siloam Springs.

Kenneth Wayne Jones

Kenneth Wayne Jones, 86, of Highfill, Ark., died June 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Highfill to Ernest and Goldie Jones. He married Norma on Jan. 24, 1955, and worked as a farmer. He also was a home siding installer as well as many other trades.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma; a son, Kenneth; and two grandchildren, Devren Eugene Saintingnon and Presley Glenn White.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathi Mahurin of Highfill, and Patricia Foster and husband William of Bentonville, Ark.; a son, Donald Moore of Adair, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jay Jones of Watts, Okla.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Highfill Cemetery.

Johnny 'J.L.' Shook

Johnny "J.L." Shook, 81, of West Fork, Ark., died June 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Healing Springs, Ark., to John and Frances Shook. He married Joyce Stewart on Dec. 13, 1958, and he worked as a body and paint man for car dealers and later as a mechanic. He was a member of Grace Meadows Fellowship Church, Maysville, Ark.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne; a sister, Norma Skaggs; and two great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; his children, Twila Owens and husband Bryan of West Fork, Debbie Center and husband Lindell of West Fork, and Jim Shook and wife Jackie of Jay, Okla.; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters. Betty Milczarski of Lowell, Ark., and Peggy Jackson of Temple, Texas; and a brother, Donnie Shook of Gentry, Ark.

A family service took place on June 12, 2020, at Grace Meadows Fellowship in Maysville. Burial was at Maysville Cemetery.

