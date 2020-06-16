Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Hot Springs on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

As Arkansas begins phase 2 of reopening the economy, the state is also reinstating a search-for-work requirement that was lifted in the wake of covid-19 for those seeking unemployment, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said Tuesday.

The announcement, made during a news briefing in Hot Springs, comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose by 274, bringing the state’s total to 13,191, officials said. Six more people have died, bringing the state’s covid-19 death toll to 188.

Starting in July, program participants must verify that they are actively seeking work to qualify for unemployment benefits, according to Preston. This requirement was one of three previously lifted by the governor to expedite the claims process as a record number of Arkansans filed for unemployment.

“We are seeing a leveling off in unemployment numbers," Preston said. The number of continued claims filed with the state have declined from a high of 122,000 to about 106,000 over the past four weeks, according to the secretary.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at the briefing that hospitalizations linked to the virus rose to 214, up eight from Monday.

There were 4,175 tests conducted in Arkansas on Monday, bringing the state closer to its 120,000 testing goal for the month of June, Hutchinson said. He also noted that Tuesday’s case numbers were lower than anticipated.

“We could be in the 400-a-day range for the coming weeks, so we’ll see,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll beat that.”

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update from Hot Springs on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health remained at 12,917 Tuesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 182.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfjVR7lRaFU]