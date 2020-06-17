Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 is scheduled to play this week in the Chad Wolff Classic in Fort Smith, according to manager Alan Hardcastle.

Originally, Siloam Springs was going to host part of the tournament, but Hardcastle said the recent surge in covid-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas forced the tournament's owner, Perfect Timing, to move it to the River Valley.

A tournament schedule was not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs' team will feature a mix of former Siloam Springs High School players and current players.

Included are former players, A.J. Serrano and Baron Meek along with 2020 graduates Isaac Price, Reed Willbanks, Dakota Herrel.

Current players, Brayden Fain, Elijah Coffey, J.P. Wills, Christian Ledeker, Jacob Gilbert, Spencer Stephenson, Nick Driscoll, Ryder Winfrey, Andrew Pilcher, Jackson Doornbos and Maddux Meek are also expected to play.

"It's a great mix of kids," Hardcastle said. "When you play legion you get the chance to have kids you coached before. They get a chance to come back. We're still working on trying to get better. Some of them are trying to find a place in college. It's a whole different atmosphere. It's fun and relaxed. It's the last hurrah for some of these kids. It's good to see the kids and see their smiling faces throwing the baseball around. It's not normal but it's the new normal."

Hardcastle said the team may pick up a few more players as well.

Hardcastle and Tony Coffey are the team's coaches.

American Legion Baseball's regionals and world series were canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic, but local state teams are allowed to keep playing through their own state tournaments.