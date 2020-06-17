Barnett remembered fondly

Our little City of Siloam Springs has lost a local treasure in the passing of Laurine Barnett. She was our own "Mother Teresa!"

She loved her family with a fierce devotion. However if you came to her with a need, you became family!

The deeper the need the more fierce her love. She might have been called the "Lawyer of Love."

I have watched her argue her cases, even up to and including the governor. She now has arrived in a new court room, no doubt armed with a list of things she would like to set right on earth.

So, Heaven get ready because Laurine has arrived!

Carrie Chastain

Siloam Springs

Repairing tornado siren

To Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Mike Shambaugh and the Cherokee Nation,

The West Siloam Springs Volunteer Fire Department, the faculty at Moseley Elementary and the citizens of West Siloam Springs would like to extend our deepest thanks to Principal Chief Hoskin, to Mike Shambaugh and the Cherokee Nation for funding the repair of our tornado alert siren. During the last severe weather episode, it was a blessing to hear the siren go off and alert our area of possible approaching tornadoes so we could be prepared to take cover. It's also comforting to know that should bad weather pop up during school hours the faculty at Moseley Elementary will have advanced notice and can move the students to safety.

Linda Stinchcomb

Secretary, WSSVFD