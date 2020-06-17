50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Pepper Pyeatte, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Pyeatte, and Allen Lamb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grady Lamb, received their Eagle Scout Badges at awards night for Troop #84 at the Presbyterian Church. Hartzel Thurman was Scout Master and his son, Ray, and Mr. Glen Howard were Assistant Scout Masters.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

In the mid 1970s to mid 1980s the idea of women playing in organized baseball was almost unheard of. Sure, they had organized women's leagues during the 1940s and 1950s during World War II and the Korean War, but girls playing with boys just didn't happen.

However, Siloam Springs youth baseball had Brandi and India Lewis in its ranks, and the girls viewed the idea of playing with the boys as no big deal. India, 13, played in the prep league, while 12-year-old Brandi was making her mark in the major league.

Talent will earn respect and talent was something the girls had. Both were selected to their leagues' all-star teams each year since their second year in the league.

India had long been a terror on the mound.

"She's got one of the strongest arms around," said coach Harold Gage.

Gage said opponents had a hard time hitting her pitching the previous year in the majors. Majors has a distance of 46 feet from the pitching mound to home plate. Preps uses the standard 60-foot distance.

Prior to that year, India led the league in strike outs. Her father, Porky Lewis said this year she has had to get used to opponents being able to hit her.

India is getting the job done with the bat this year. A track star, India used her speed to be successful on the base paths.

Porky Lewis said Brandi had played baseball since she was 4 years old.

Gage said Brandi is a solid player, able to play any position. Like her sister, she has had a lot of success pitching.

"It (the ball) is usually past them before they swing, said Gage.

Brandi and India had no trouble breaking into youth baseball. Both started in t-ball and squelched any doubts right from the beginning.

Their success can be attributed to practice.

"They spend a lot of hours out playing," said Porky.

"They like being good at what they do," he added.

Being good has rubbed off on the girls' teammates. Gage said the way they benefit their teams is by giving them a lot of confidence.

In addition to baseball, both participated in basketball and softball. The AAO basketball team for which they played, had recently been climbing the ranks by winning area tournaments. And in softball, their team had recently finished fourth out of 64 teams in the World Tournament.

Success on the playing field and on the court had spilled over to the classroom. Porky said he placed a lot of emphasis on education. Apparently it worked. Both India and Brandi were A students.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

If history is any indication, Siloam Springs ropers Dillon Butler and Jordan Johnson will be a tough pair to beat at the 52nd annual Siloam Springs Rodeo, said Graham Thomas, Herald-Leader sports editor.

Butler and Johnson had been team roping together for several years and could boast about several victories in that time.

They planned to team up again during rodeo week.

"We kind of rope the same style. Both of us like going quick so we rodeo very well together," said Butler. "We've cashed in good together a lot.

The purse for team roping at the (2010) rodeo was $1,000 and Butler and Johnson figured to be in the mix.

Butler, 18, was the header of the pair, while Johnson, 19, was the heeler.

The two met while in high school at Siloam Springs High and it was Johnson that first got Butler interested in roping.

"I wasn't even roping until three years ago," Butler said. "We started roping the dummies up at school. I got interested in it. I started roping around at his place and at different places."

Butler and Johnson won the Team Roping finals at the Ozark Junior Rodeo in 2008. They didn't compete exclusively with each other though Butler said, "I won more money with Johnson" than anyone else.

As the header, Butler, a 2010 Siloam Springs graduate, was the first to try and rope the steer after it's released from the chute. Riding on his horse, Cougar, he had to be careful and not break the rope barrier until it was released. Once that happened, he usually had to make a pretty good toss with the rope to grab ahold of the steer.

Once he had the steer in his control, he guided it left and Johnson, a 2008 SSHS graduate riding on his horse, Rich, went for the legs.

I'll be there just as soon as he turns left and I try to dally the steer," Johnson said. "As soon as (Butler) faces me and our horses face together, time stops."

Time is everything in team roping.

"Doing everything right as fast as you can is all that matters," Johnson said.

The two had successfully roped a steer in less than five seconds though they were generally a little above that number.

Johnson said team roping is "kind of a lazy-man sport," but it can pay off in buckets if done right.

"You can win a big chunk of change," Butler said.

"But if you're in it for the money, you're going to be disappointed real fast."