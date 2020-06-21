Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Customers entering the new Harbor Freight located at 1401 412 W. The store had a son opening on June 9, but still plans to have a grand opening on June 27.

Harbor Freight Tools will hold a grand opening for its new store in Siloam Springs at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27, according to a press release from Lisa Hartley at Harbor Freight Tools.

The Siloam Springs store, located at 1401 U.S. Hwy. 412 W., already had a soft opening on June 9, Hartley said. It is the 14th Harbor Freight Tools store in Arkansas, Hartley said. The new store brings approximately 35 new jobs to the community, she said.

As a designated essential service, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The store will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday after the coronavirus crisis has passed, Hartley said.

"We're ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Siloam Springs and all of Benton County," said store manager Bobby Kraus. "At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists -- any tool user who cares about value."

The store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive; air and power tools; storage; outdoor power equipment; generators; welding supplies; shop equipment and tools (which come with a lifetime warranty); and much more, Hartley said. The store is 16,000-square-feet, which is easier to shop than the huge home centers, Hartley said.

During the coronavirus crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates, Hartley said.

Any individual who has any symptoms of the coronavirus is asked to shop at www.harborfreight.com rather than in the stores, Hartley said.