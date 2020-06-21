Marley Stone Bishop

Marley Stone Bishop, 5 months old, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on June 16, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 26, 2019, in Siloam Springs, to Nathan Bishop and Erin Bishop.

She is survived by her parents; a sister, Izzabella Bishop; maternal grandparents, Richard and Jamie Drum; paternal grandparents, Audrey and Gary Bishop; great-grandparents, Charles and Mary Drum; great-grandmothers, Carolyn Mimms, and Norma Lewis; great-grandfather, Jake Bishop; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

All services will be private.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Logan J. Reed

Logan J. Reed, 85, of Gentry, Ark., died on June 18, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Kansas, Okla., to Alfred A. Reed and Eula Mae McAlister Reed. He graduated from Kansas High School and attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Science Education. He married Betty "Kay" Tevebaugh on June 27, 1958, in Tahlequah. He worked as a welder and farmer for most of his life. He spent one year as a high school teacher and basketball coach at Gentry High School. He was a member of Galilean Church in Kansas, Okla. He was very active in jail ministry at Washington County Jail, going in once a week on Friday nights for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Olen Reed.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Reed; three sons, Hogan Reed of Gentry, Aaron Reed of Bella Vista, Ark., and Nelson Reed and wife Kelsey of Gentry; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Leighton Reed and wife Linda of Kansas, Okla.; sister, Alfa Mae Fell and husband Andy of Searcy, Ark.; and sister-in-law, Myrtle Sue Reed of Grove, Okla.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Leighton Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, near Gentry.

For the funeral service, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.