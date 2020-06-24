50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

"Unless mass immunization programs are executed quickly, we may expect another large increase in cases of rubella during the early 1970s," predicted State Health Officer, Dr. John T. Herron, in a letter to Dr. Jack Kennedy of Arkadelphia, president of the 1400-member Arkansas Medical Society.

Continuing, Dr. Herron stated, "This effort to eliminate rubella as a threat to unborn children is, of course, dependent upon the full cooperation of county medical societies and private physicians throughout the state, which to date has been excellent."

In an effort to meet this serious challenge in Arkansas, the State Department of Health, together with the various county medical societies, has already assisted 26 counties in giving more than 60,000 resident children the rubella vaccine within the previous four months.

Rubella is commonly called German measles. Exposure to and subsequent contraction of the disease by the pregnant female could result in serious damage to the unborn-fetus.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Potato Fudge

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 pound sifted powdered sugar

1/3 cup mashed potatoes, unseasoned

3 Tbsp. butter

1/8 tsp. salt

1 tsp. vanilla

Melt chocolate and butter in top of double boiler.

Add potatoes, salt and vanilla. Mix well.

Blend in sugar and mix thoroughly.

Add nuts and knead until smooth.

Press into buttered 8-inch square pan.

Cool and cut.

Yield: 1 1/4 pounds.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2020

Robbie Myers, a 2010 graduate of Siloam Springs, received the first scholarship awarded by Tired Iron of Arkansas, a Northwest Arkansas antique tractor and engine club. Glenn Smith, president of the club, made the presentation. Myers planned to attend Connors State College in Warner, Okla., in the fall of 2010. He planned to pursue an Associate of Science degree in agriculture with a major in animal science at Connors state and enter either Texas Tech or Oklahoma State University for advanced studies in veterinary medicine.