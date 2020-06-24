Beautiful Lives Thrift Store offers customers a chance to purchase affordable and fashionable clothing while supporting vulnerable women in the local community and around the world.

The nonprofit is a ministry of New Heights Church and has three locations in Northwest Arkansas, according to Kristen Stewart, director of the Siloam Springs location. The organization was launched in 2016 in Fayetteville and opened a location in Siloam Springs last fall at 103 N. Mt. Olive St.

The upscale boutiques offer gently worn, trendy, higher-end women's clothing that appeals to all age groups, according to Diane Higgins, CEO of Beautiful Lives Boutiques. All of the profits go to organizations that support and help women in need, Stewart said.

"There are a lot of thrift stores, but when people come in here, it is a purchase with a purpose," she said.

Locally, the Siloam Springs boutique donates to Choices Pregnancy Services in Siloam Springs, which provides support and mentoring to women and teens facing unplanned pregnancy; Young Lives in Siloam Springs, dedicated to mentoring teen moms; and Hub of Hope in Fayetteville, which provides healing opportunities for victims of human trafficking as well as prevention and education for the community.

Siloam Springs Beautiful Lives also supports International Justice Mission, committed to fighting slavery and other forms of injustice for women throughout the world; and Global Outfitters, which connects and trains people for missions around the world.

"When people walk in, I don't want them to think of us just as a thrift store, even though we are, but our profit goes to such wonderful things and I want them to understand that is why we are here," Stewart said.

In addition to supporting women's organizations, Beautiful Lives also offers a safe place where women can come for support when they have needs. The boutique has a sitting area, which is used for women's Bible study and fellowship groups and also provides a place for men to sit and read while their wives shop, she said.

Some women stop by just to have tea and relax while others may be facing a crisis, she said. Store staff take the time to pray with women, she said. The nonprofit has helped women who were incarcerated find clothes for job interviews and has provided prom dresses for high school students who couldn't afford them, she said.

"That's the beautiful thing about beautiful lives is God loves everyone and we really want to help and support women in crises," she said.

The store offers a variety of clothing and accessories, with prices starting at $3 to $5 and going up for higher end items, Stewart said. Volunteers help operate Beautiful Lives Boutique, cleaning, steaming and sorting clothes and accessories that are donated, she said. Items that are not a good fit for Beautiful Lives are sent to Potter's House, another ministry of New Heights Church, so nothing goes to waste, she said.

When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Beautiful Lives closed their doors but found a creative way to continue their ministry such as selling clothing online, Stewart said. Shifting to online sales raised awareness about the store and attracted a younger demographic of women, she said.

The store also found other creative ways of supporting the community, partnering with 28 Springs to sell Mother's Day gift card packages that each contributed $10 to Choices Pregnancy Center, she said.

The store reopened on June 15, selling tickets for the first two days to limit the number of people who are in the store at one time and to give ticket holders the first choice of new inventory from the many donations the store has received while they were closed, Stewart said. Proceeds from the tickets went to a ministry of the purchaser's choice, she said.

More information about Beautiful Lives is available at www.beautifullivesboutique.com.