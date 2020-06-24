June 8

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with warrant service BCSO - failure to appear-dangerous drugs.

• Julie Ann Kelly, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony R. Diaz, 20, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

June 9

• Michael Joseph Byers, 40, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 40, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Jesse Dale Gifford, 63, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.

• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Alan Stubblefield, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ezra Dwight Allen, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

June 10

• Andrew Phillip Ramalho, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Ashley Laura Logsdon, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Fanchesca Gwen Woods, 33, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear - bail jumping; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tracy Nicole Pickup, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; disregarding stop sign; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Harry Neil Holt, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 11

• Rosa Angelica Avalos, 30, arrested in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; driving or boating while intoxicated; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

June 12

• James Edward Hagar, 62, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Bradley William Denison, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Edward Hagar, 62, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 13

• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Michael Anthony Garcia, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brittany Marie Garcia, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Austin Wayne Lescuer, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Bon Tyler Settlemyre, 27, cited in connection with public intoxication.

• John Allen Blossom, 47, cited in connection with public intoxication.

June 14

• Megan R. Robles, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.