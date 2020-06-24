Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and Citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

June 8

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with warrant service BCSO - failure to appear-dangerous drugs.

• Julie Ann Kelly, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance.

• Anthony R. Diaz, 20, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

June 9

• Michael Joseph Byers, 40, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 40, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Jesse Dale Gifford, 63, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.

• James Kyle Allen Dohle, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Danae Michelle Thompson, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Alan Stubblefield, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Quindlen Michael Hesterly, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ezra Dwight Allen, 30, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

June 10

• Andrew Phillip Ramalho, 42, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

• Ashley Laura Logsdon, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Fanchesca Gwen Woods, 33, arrested in connection with parole violation; failure to appear - bail jumping; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tracy Nicole Pickup, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2; disregarding stop sign; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Harry Neil Holt, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 11

• Rosa Angelica Avalos, 30, arrested in connection with left scene of accident, failed to report personal injury; driving or boating while intoxicated; one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands.

June 12

• James Edward Hagar, 62, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Bradley William Denison, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Edward Hagar, 62, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 13

• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Michael Anthony Garcia, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brittany Marie Garcia, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Austin Wayne Lescuer, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Bon Tyler Settlemyre, 27, cited in connection with public intoxication.

• John Allen Blossom, 47, cited in connection with public intoxication.

June 14

• Megan R. Robles, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Carlos Ruben Montalvo-Alvarado, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT