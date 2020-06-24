BENTONVILLE -- A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with shooting another man in the leg with a shotgun.

Hunter Roberts, 18, is free on $25,000 bond after his arrest Monday in connection with battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Benton County sheriff's deputies began investigating a shooting after receiving a report that Matthew King had been shot in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies learned that Roberts had shot King in the leg with a 12-gauge shotgun and left the scene, according to the affidavit.

The shooting happened at 18046 Garman Road in Siloam Springs, according to the affidavit.

King was taken by helicopter to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, the affidavit states.

Roberts told a sheriff's detective he loaned $600 to King for rent and groceries a few weeks ago. Roberts said he gave $200 to King on Sunday for him to buy methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

Roberts said King went to get the methamphetamine and was suppose to return in 10 minutes, but Roberts ended up waiting for more than an hour for him to return, according to the affidavit.

Roberts said King called and told him he had been pulled over by police and Roberts drove to that area and saw the traffic stop, according to the affidavit. Roberts said he received a text claiming that King had thrown the methamphetamine out of the car window and he (Roberts) went to the area and searched for the drug, but could not find it, the affidavit states.

The next day Roberts went to the Garman Road residence and King was in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Roberts told the detective that he got out of his vehicle with the shotgun and he and King began arguing, the affidavit states. Roberts said he put the gun down and the two continued arguing and King punched him in the back of the head, according to the affidavit.

Roberts said he twice pushed King away from him but King continued swinging at him, according to the affidavit. Roberts said he grabbed the gun in an attempt to get away from King and ended up shooting King in his leg, the affidavit states.

Roberts said he did not want to shoot King, and if he had a knife then he would have stabbed King, the affidavit states.

King told a detective that Roberts wanted either his money or the methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. King said he and Roberts began wrestling and King grabbed Roberts after he saw him reaching for the gun, the affidavit states. King said Roberts then shot him in the leg, according to the affidavit.

King said Roberts then chambered a second round and pointed the shotgun at his head and threatened to kill him, the affidavit states.

King said he was going to give Roberts the money back until Robert had the gun, according to the affidavit. King said he planned to use the $200 to pay his rent and tell Roberts that he threw the methamphetamine out the window when he got stopped by police, the affidavit states.

King's left femur was shattered from the shooting and he had undergo surgery and spend several days in the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Roberts was ordered not to have any contact with King.

Roberts' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.