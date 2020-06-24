When people think of citizens making a difference, they usually look at the city administrator or city board. Not many people would look at the person managing the local library.

However, in Siloam Springs the library manager works hard to keep the library stocked with popular items and making sure the library has up-to-date equipment to best serve its patrons. In Siloam Springs, that person is Dolores Deuel.

Deuel has been a library manager for the last eight years. During that time she has worked to make the library what it is today.

"As we go through this unprecedented time, I know things have changed," Deuel said of the coronavirus pandemic. "The library continues to strive to be a place where people can connect in-person and virtually."

Early years

Deuel grew up in Collins, Iowa. As a child she enjoyed reading, playing the piano, going to ball games and of course going to the library.

"The library was my friend until I graduated from college," Deuel said.

She took a little break, then came back to the library as a patron. Eventually she got a job working at the public library in Jackson, Minn.

She attended Iowa State University for her undergraduate degree and still considers it her home university. Deuel graduated with a double major in Family Services and Sociology. Later on she completed her Master's Degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Oklahoma.

After college, she met her future husband at a singles retreat in Spring Lake, Iowa.

"We were dating and went to her folks for Christmas," Rod Deuel said. "She directed her niece to give this present to 'Uncle Rod.' Her dad looked over real quick."

Deuel followed that up by earning her Master's Degree at the University of Oklahoma while still working, he said.

The couple moved to Siloam Springs 15 years earlier to be close to family. When she moved to Siloam Springs, Deuel got a job working at Head Start. She worked at the Decatur and Siloam Springs Head Start locations as an assistant teacher, teacher and supervisor. In 2012, Deuel returned to her first love, the library.

In the library

When Deuel applied for the position of library manager, the city found someone who could steer the library into the future.

"Dolores has a desire to work with people and is very personable and has a love of books," said Don Clark, community development director and Deuel's immediate supervisor. "She stays abreast of what is changing in the Library field as it relates to technology."

Under her leadership, the library expanded home school programs, added an additional preschool story hour and an additional book club, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Deuel said. She said she also encouraged patrons to take advantage of digital opportunities located on the Siloam Springs Public Library website.

Ask Deuel about her greatest contribution to the library and she will tell you about helping with the plans for the new library building.

"It was vital to have her and her staff's input as they were the ones who understood the needs from both a staff and patron perspective," Clark said.

Deuel was also responsible for expanding programming for all ages and hiring program coordinators for children and youth which has assisted with the library's programming.

"It's two very important programs to assist with, growing a hunger for knowledge and reading in our youth," Clark said.

Deuel has also expanded the volunteer program, which is also key to the functionality of the library, Clark said. Few employees could match her dedication to the library.

"I've pulled up at the library at 6:45 in the morning and witnessed her shoveling the sidewalks," Clark said. "I had to basically pry the shovel from her hands, I don't think she was too happy that I did."

Aside from her dedication, Deuel is also compassionate, according to Stephanie Reed, assistant library manager.

"She always does her best to try to take care of the needs of everyone she knows," Reed said.

Most recently, Deuel has helped to coordinate the reopening of the library in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The current changes she has had to oversee include managing curbside pick-up on Friday afternoon from 2 to 4, limiting patrons to 30 people at a time with a 60-minute visitation limit and helping to ensure the new virtual summer reading program will run smoothly.

Deuel also wanted to remind patrons to check the library's website for further updates regarding information about the library and gradually lifting restrictions.

When asked how she gets the job done, she is quick to point to her staff.

"The one thing that is important to me is that I believe in and work with the we concept, not the me concept," Deuel said. "I am nothing without the people who help make up my life.

Away from the library

As dedicated as Deuel is to the library, she does take the time to enjoy activities and events around her. She plays and teaches piano, volunteers for the Kiwanis Club, gathers with friends, travels, reads and attends games for her beloved Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

"She is a rabid baseball fan and can often be spotted in the third base line seats at the Naturals game," Clark said.

Craig Taylor, a member and treasurer of the Kiwanis Club, said Deuel and the Naturals mascot are on a first name basis. He also said he is sorry that Deuel and her husband have missed almost the first half of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deuel and her husband have traveled to various locations in the nation. The most exotic was Hatch, N.M., home of the Hatch chile peppers, and getting to experience a snowy Christmas at the Grand Canyon, Rod Deuel said. The couple hope to return to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, he said.

When the couple is home, Deuel enjoys attending church at First United Methodist Church and participating in Kiwanis Club.

Lynn Stephens, a friend of Deuel's, enjoys spending time with her in the choir.

"(We) go with our church choir to the local nursing home monthly for second Sunday singing to provide hymn singing and devotion time for residents," Stephens said.

The friends have also worked in the church's vacation Bible school and have been part of a Sunday School class together. Stephens said she enjoys gathering with Deuel and other friends once a month to share a meal and fellowship. However, the friends have not been able to get together since the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think we look forward to engaging in activities we can't participate in right now," Stephens said. "That will be a welcome blessing."

Deuel joined the Kiwanis Club in July of 2012, said Taylor.

"She was very regular in her attendance and was looking for a way to get more involved," Taylor said.

A few months after she joined, Taylor's father, who was the club's secretary died after a brief illness, and Deuel was asked to take over the role, Taylor said. After thinking it over, she accepted the position in early 2013, Taylor said. Deuel has just recently completed seven years in the role of secretary.

Deuel was also an integral part of the annual Christmas poinsettia project. The project was started several years ago by Tony Williams, a member of the club who was piggybacking the project from another Kiwanis Club in Benton County.

Deuel started helping with the project and when Williams moved to Fayetteville, Deuel took over the project and has worked hard to encourage members to get out and sell poinsettias in November.

"Siloam Springs is extremely fortunate to have Dolores here," Taylor said. "I believe that she has done a great job with getting the library where it is today.

Deuel herself, has enjoyed her time in Siloam Springs and at the library.

Living and working in Siloam Springs and being a part of the Siloam Springs community has been a joy for me, (to) have had the opportunity to meet and interact with many wonderful people," Deuel said.

Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Dolores Deuel arranges some books.

Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Rod (left), and Dolores Deuel pose in front of the plaque for the Siloam Springs Public Library.