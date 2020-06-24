Johnson named to SAU's President's List

MAGNOLIA -- Kristopher Johnson of Siloam Springs earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.

Johnson is a senior computer science major.

A total of 465 students were honored on this semester's President's List, breaking last year's record of 379.

Arkansas Tech announces spring 2020 Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced on June 1 its Dean's List for undergraduate students on the Russellville campus for the spring 2020 semester.

Siloam Springs students included on the list were Scout Montgomery Alexander (4.0), McKenzie Joy Blanchard, Sloane Audie Coffey (4.0), Julie Blair Griffin, Kaitlyn Brooke Haley, Chad Lawrence Hall (4.0), Cymber Ann Henderson (4.0), Benjamin Cole Holland, Emily Grace Hooks (4.0), Baylie Nicole Mullikin, Seth Andrew Nitz, Chloee Nicole Oxford, Evelyn Jacie Patrick, Kendall Ray Pomeroy, Jacob Edward Reprogle, Amanda Nicole Ricketts (4.0), Lainey Eilene Samuels (4.0), James Nathan Scarbrough (4.0), Jaelee Dawn Snyder, Lee Alexander Thompson and Trevin Wayne Ward (4.0).

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 2,035 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during spring 2020, an increase of 14.1 percent over spring 2019.

Included in the spring 2020 Dean's List are 910 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 22.1 percent increase as compared to spring 2019.

Iowa State University announces spring 2020 Dean's List

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University has announced on June 18 its Dean's List for undergraduate students on the Ames campus for the spring 2020 semester.

John Lavey, 4th-year Chemical Engineering student, of Siloam Springs, was included on the list.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work to be named to the Dean's List. More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List.

A total of more than 12,500 Iowa State University students achieved that distinction during spring semester 2020.

Gowin graduates from Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Marcus Gowin of Siloam Springs graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial & Innovative Design during the 124th annual commencement held May 2, 2020.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Nearly 5,100 Iowa State University students receive degrees this spring

AMES, Iowa --John Lavey of Siloam Springs graduated Summa Cum Laude from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering degree on June 15.

A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.

David Headrick earns a degree from SAU

MAGNOLIA -- David Alan Headrick of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Education degree from Southern Arkansas University on June 15.

Headrick majored in Education Administration and Supervision from the College of Education.

He was among a total of 506 SAU students who received a degree for the Spring 2020 semester. From the School of Graduate Studies 162 candidates and 344 undergraduate candidates were recognized from SAU's four academic colleges. Due to covid-19, the May commencement ceremony was canceled, but graduates have the opportunity to walk in August's graduation.