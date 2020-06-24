Photo submitted Five generations of local residents gathered for a photo last week. Pictured are Dylan Cook (left), 22, of Siloam Springs; holding Cayson Cook, 10 days old; along with Bennie Robinson, 87, of Siloam Springs; Colleen Cook, 64, of Lincoln; and Paul Cook, 42, of Siloam Springs.

