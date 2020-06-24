Family Medicine provider Janet Bilyeu, APRN, joined the staff at Siloam Springs Family Medicine and is accepting new patients. Bilyeu previously practiced medicine at the Hemphill County Hospital District in Pampa, Texas, and has more than 34 years of experience with a background in family medicine, and critical, elder, emergency and long-term care.

At Siloam Springs Family Medicine Bilyeu will offer care for all ages – from infant to adults – and also will offer Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals.

Choosing family medicine as her field of practice was an easy choice, Bilyeu said, because she loves caring for the whole family.

"It is my calling," she said. "I feel so blessed to be able to get to know and be a part of the health of a whole family, from first breath to last."

She received her education at West Texas A&M University earning her bachelor and master of science degrees in nursing receiving her registered nurse and family nurse practitioner designations.

Practicing family medicine gives her the opportunity to not only provide care for young families, but also provide education on how to make healthy choices about therapeutic lifestyle changes (diet, physical activity and weight management) that can affect them their whole life.

"I'm able to help adults change their choices and give them encouragement to become more healthy and fit," she said. "The elderly hold a special place in my heart. I am able to provide guidance and support as they journey through the often difficult transitions that age demands."

Services offered at the clinic include "care from birth to end of life. I provide women's health, chronic care, yearly physicals, acute care and referral to specialty providers as needed," Bilyeu said. In addition, she treats viral illnesses such as colds and flu, sprains and strains, broken bones and offers flu shots and vaccinations for all ages.

Bilyeu recently moved to Northwest Arkansas from Texas where her experience included family medicine in clinics and in-hospital care in the following departments: intensive care unit, medical/surgical unit, heart catheterization, emergency department, surgical services, home health and long-term care.

"I so look forward to getting to know the people of this community and the surrounding area and providing healthcare for all their needs," Bilyeu said. "I am always so appreciative of the families that allow me to be a part of their healthcare journey."

As summer gets into full swing, Bilyeu offers several safety tips for the community.

"Wear a helmet," she said. "Head injuries cause a large majority of injuries during the summer, they can be life threatening and life altering and are often caused by bike riding, skateboarding and ATV fun. Swimming pools are also a source of many injuries during the summer. Kids should always be supervised in the pool. Also wear sunscreen. When you are older you will be thankful you did."

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, Siloam Springs Family Medicine may be reached by calling 479-215-3035. Same-day appointments are often available. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Fridays. The clinic is located at 3721 U.S. Hwy. 412 E. in Siloam Springs.