Douglas 'Doug' Wayne Anderson

Douglas "Doug" Anderson, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 17, 1960, in Yakima, Wash., to Amon Charles and Barbara Carroll Anderson. He worked in insurance and restaurants, but mostly he was an avid Razorback fan. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Anderson of Siloam Springs; and a sister, Kayla Dianne Eslinger of Devil's Lake, N.D.

Funeral service was Monday, June 22, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla.

For the funeral service, guests were limited to 150 people and everyone was required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

