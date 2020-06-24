Photo submitted New Life Ranch Frontier Cove is located on Oklahoma's Lake Hudson, where campers can enjoy water activities such as kayaking, canoeing and inflatables.

New Life Ranch's second location in Adair, Okla., a western-themed junior summer camp named Frontier Cove, opened last summer to offer area children the opportunity to safely get out, foster independence and learn about the Lord, according to Site Director Rhett Pierce

The Colcord, Okla., based organization is excited to give area children the opportunity to have a somewhat normal summer camp experience at both its locations in the midst of state-wide lock down and social distancing guidelines due to the novel coronavirus, or covid-19, according to executive director Tom Graney.

New Life Ranch has been working in conjunction with physicians on its board of directors, the state of Oklahoma, and criteria as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Camping Association to ensure campers not only have a great summer, but a healthy one, Graney said.

Oklahoma moved into phase 3 of reopening on June 1 and unlike Arkansas, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma State Health Department did not issue any additional directives for summer camps, Graney said.

Graney said New Life Ranch has implemented the following changes: temperature checks and health screening questions to everyone who enters camp this season; campers will stay with their assigned groups and have no contact with other groups; campers will attend three different available chapel services to avoid gathering in large groups; while campers can't practice the CDC's recommended 6-foot distancing rule in their cabins, campers will alternate sleeping head to feet in their bunk beds to try and stretch the distance between them.

Sanitation measures have also been expanded and normal camp traditions, such as sending a child a care package or an end-of-the-week sendoff, will not take place this year, Graney said.

"If this allows us to do camp and do it in a safer way, we're committed to taking those steps and dealing with the headache so kids can come to camp," Graney said.

While camp may feel different this year, Graney and Pierce both expect New Life Ranch's mission to shine through; campers will still hear about Jesus Christ.

Frontier Cove campers can look forward to a week filled with outdoor activities, one-on-one Bible study and relationship growth with camp counselors and other campers, Pierce said.

Frontier Cove opened to campers for the first time last summer. The 230-acre family camp, formerly known as Dry Gulch U.S.A., was purchased from Church on the Move of Tulsa, Okla., on Aug. 22, 2018, according to a press release. Frontier Cove is geared toward children school ages second to sixth grade, according to New Life Ranch's website.

With access to a cove that stretches along Oklahoma's Lake Hudson, Frontier Cove gives campers access to water activities like kayaking, canoeing and inflatables, Pierce said. Frontier Cove campers will also be able to take part in horsemanship activities, outdoor survivalist activities, archery, go-carts and a Nerf gun arena Pierce had a personal hand in crafting.

The western-themed buildings at Frontier Cove were previously a set for The Gospel Bill show. They are now used to house campers and for gathering places and dining halls.

This year's camp theme is "Walk His Way," based on Proverbs 3:5-6, Pierce said. Through Bible study, chapel lessons and independent time for study, Pierce said campers will be encouraged to not only learn about Jesus Christ, but take what they've learned back with them to home, school and their social circles.

Proverbs 3:5-6, which reads, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths," was fitting for this year's camp, Pierce said.

Even during a global pandemic, "kids can trust that even through chaos, trials and tribulations, the Lord is leading their steps," Pierce said.

For more information visit newliferanch.com. New Life Ranch Frontier Cove is located at 5582 New Life Ranch Road, Adair, OK.

Photo submitted Campers can enjoy a go-kart racetrack at New Life Ranch Frontier Cove in Adair, Okla.

Photo submitted New Life Ranch Frontier Cove in Adair, Okla., features western themed buildings.

Photo submitted A camper enjoys an inflatable water slide at New Life Ranch Frontier Cove.