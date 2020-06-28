Sign in
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

June 15

• Matthew Wayne King, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Megan Haley Long, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ashley Dawn Rowden, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Casey Matthew Reil, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Wayne Thomas, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael James Craddock, 52, arrested in connection with crime of video voyeurism.

June 16

• Justin Sheae Duncan, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Alisa Kay Hipp, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Adrian Arnez Smith, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Brian Thomas Fowler, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Randy Jack Wiggins, 41, arrested in connection with Delaware County Okla, failure to appear -- dangerous drugs.

• Carlos Ortiz Alvarado, 51, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 17

• Enrique Gonzales Jr., 41, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Zachary Tyler Dunlap, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

June 18

• Mason Nathaniel Neu, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tiffeny Genea Vest, 36, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.

• Stephen Paul Vest, 42, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alexandrea Louise Jarvis, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor - first degree.

• Norma Louise Jarvis, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.

• Ryan Lee Allen, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor - first degree.

• Michael Joseph Weaver, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.

June 19

• Darien Kade Hebison, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Valerie M. Rivera, 27, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

• Joel Michael Widdoes, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.

June 21

• Victor Lagunes Hermida, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; improper turn.

