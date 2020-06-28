June 15
• Matthew Wayne King, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Megan Haley Long, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Ashley Dawn Rowden, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Casey Matthew Reil, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Austin Wayne Thomas, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael James Craddock, 52, arrested in connection with crime of video voyeurism.
June 16
• Justin Sheae Duncan, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Alisa Kay Hipp, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Adrian Arnez Smith, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Brian Thomas Fowler, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Randy Jack Wiggins, 41, arrested in connection with Delaware County Okla, failure to appear -- dangerous drugs.
• Carlos Ortiz Alvarado, 51, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
June 17
• Enrique Gonzales Jr., 41, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Zachary Tyler Dunlap, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
June 18
• Mason Nathaniel Neu, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tiffeny Genea Vest, 36, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.
• Stephen Paul Vest, 42, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexandrea Louise Jarvis, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor - first degree.
• Norma Louise Jarvis, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.
• Ryan Lee Allen, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor - first degree.
• Michael Joseph Weaver, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree.
June 19
• Darien Kade Hebison, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Valerie M. Rivera, 27, cited in connection with hit and run accident.
• Joel Michael Widdoes, 26, cited in connection with shoplifting.
June 21
• Victor Lagunes Hermida, 24, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; no driver's license; improper turn.