Body of Rogers man found in highway median by Tracy Neal | Today at 5:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of a Rogers man after his body was found in the median of U.S. Highway 412.

Tony Camarena's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for recovery of any forensic evidence and to identify the manner and cause of the 30-year-old man's death, said Bill Sadler, State Police spokesman.

Special agents assigned to the criminal investigation division and troopers of the Highway Patrol Division are working the case, Sadler said.

Camarena's body was found at 8 a.m. Tuesday near Littrell Road in Benton County. The site is near the Benton-Washington County line.

Anyone with information about the death or who saw a person walking alongside the highway near Tontitown on Monday night or Tuesday morning is asked to call 479-751-6663.

