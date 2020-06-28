Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A kid dives off the diving board as another looks on a the Family Aquatic Center. The Family Aquatic Center opened June 18 and is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson. The regular pool and slides are open although the baby pool is closed due to the coronavirus. Tables and chairs have been spaced out for social distancing and the maximum occupancy has dropped from 300 to 125 per health department directives, Patterson said.

