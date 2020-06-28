Sign in
City extends hours at transfer station by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
The city will offer extended hours at the transfer station beginning Monday.

The transfer station will now be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, according to a post on the city's website on Tuesday. The city is asking all customers entering the transfer station office to wear a mask.

Previous hours were from 8 a.m until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Hours were previously cut due to effects of the coronavirus which include additional cleaning and staffing, the post stated. During the week the city will use the three o'clock hour to clean and sanitize the facility.

The transfer station will also be open for spring cleanup item drop off free of charge for city residents only, the post states. The time frame for spring cleanup items will be between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 13 through July 18. Residents will need to present there their utility bill at the time of drop off, the post states.

Acceptable items include appliances (without Freon), furniture, mattresses, yard toys, etc. Items which will not be accepted are tires, electronics, paints, chemicals, fertilizers, household cleaners, batteries, oils, appliances with Freon and fluorescent light bulbs. These items must be taken to the Benton County Drop-Off Center located behind the animal shelter from 8 a.m. until noon the first and third Saturday of each month the post states.

Yard waste is not included in the cleanup event but will be picked up on the regular monthly schedule, the post states.

