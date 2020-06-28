Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Triple C Fireworks sets up a tent in the parking lot of Highland Park Shopping Center. This will be the first year Triple C has been able to set up their tent inside city limits. “We’re excited,” said Chad Williams, manager of the tent. “Our goal was to get to Siloam.” The company is the only authorized dealer of Black Cat Fireworks in the area, according to Gary Bohannan, owner of Triple C Fireworks. “A lot of tents sell Black Cat, but we are the only authorized dealer,” Bohannan said. As an authorized dealer, a majority of Triple C’s merchandise consists of Black Cat Fireworks, Bohannan said. Triple C also operates stands in Springdale, Gentry and at the Hickory Creek Fire Department, Bohannan said. The fire department sells Triple C’s fireworks as part of a fundraiser so the department can buy the necessary tools and equipment they need. Bohannan said the Hickory Creek Fire Department gets a percentage of what they sell. Bohannan would not say what that percentage was, but only that it was a large percentage.

