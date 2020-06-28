Franklin 'Delano' Coppedge

Franklin "Delano" Coppedge, 83 of Lawton, Okla., formerly of Kansas, Okla., died June 22, 2020, in his home.

He was born March 5, 1937, in Rose, Okla. to Earl and Elena (Mayhan) Coppedge. He married Jean Ann Wayt and they lived most of their life in Kansas, Okla. He was a drill sergeant for the Army, but also worked as a custodian for Northeastern Tech Center and a meat cutter. He was a member of the Kansas Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sons, Rodney and Darrin; brothers, Roy, Floyd, Edward, Lee and Robert; sisters Velma, Bonnie, Jewel and Stella.

Survivors include his sons, Todd Coppedge and wife Vicki of Rocky Ford, Okla., and Darrell Coppedge and wife Lara of Henrietta, Okla.; daughter, Alana Hooper and husband Joshua of Lawton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Coppedge of Tahlequah, Okla.; sisters, Gladys Jones of Owasso, Okla., Norma McCall of Bartlesville, Okla., Frances Fell of Kansas, Okla., and Lula Hess of Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services Friday, June 26, 2020, at Kansas Church of Christ, Kansas, Okla. Burial was at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.