Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Children playing in the splash pad at Memorial Park during the park's grand opening in May of 2019.

The Splash Pad located at Memorial Park is extending its hours starting Monday.

The Splash Pad will now be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

The water feature opened on June 18 and was turned on from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

On Aug. 22 the water feature is scheduled to be open weekends only.

The city is still asking residents to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing while using the water feature.