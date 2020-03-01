Feb. 17
• Tyler Lee Pate, 21, arrested in connection with inadequate insurance in an accident.
• Daryl Leon Myrick Jr., 53, cited in connection with false evidence of title/registration.
• Scotty Ray Losh, 38, arrested in connection with absconding/leaving the area of a house arrest or while wearing an electronic device.
• Tyler Lee Pate, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
• Timothy Lee Jenks, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jared Dewayne Calico, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Perez, 28, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Steven Bobby Hughes, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Sandra Lynn Taylor, 42, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal contempt.
• Jesse Donovan Budds, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
Feb. 18
• April Dee Morris, 54, cited in connection with battery - 3rd degree.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct, battery - 3rd degree.
• April Leeann Homick, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Teresa Diane Grayson, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Sheryl Lynn Jaro, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brent Len Meek, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bruce Lee Slaton, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Sergei Vladimirov Opeshko, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kaelyn Inez Priest, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Derek Y. Crittenden, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.
Feb. 19
• Jonathon Felix Adams, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Susan Francis Bouyear, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Levi Dustin Howard, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
Feb. 20
• Robert Glen Beachamp, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree
• Alondra M. Vidales, 27, cited in connection with no driver's license, insurance required - minimum coverage.
• James Richard Calcott Jr., 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Dillon James Calcott, 18, arrested in connection with probation violation.
• Jonathan Ray Harvey, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear x2.
• Alyssa Nicole Saylor, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• David Lucian Wright, 67, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Harold Jermaine Keller, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joanna Marie Castaneda, 29, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.
• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 21
• James Spencer Dray, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 22
• Allen Paul Burrough, 61, cited in connection with hit and run accident.
Feb. 23
• Eric Leonel Martinez-Paiz, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, knowingly furnishing alcohol to minors.
• Benjamin Edward Morall, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Octavio Verduzco, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.General News on 03/01/2020
Print Headline: Arrests and citations