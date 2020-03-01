Sign in
Arrests and citations by Staff Report | March 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Feb. 17

• Tyler Lee Pate, 21, arrested in connection with inadequate insurance in an accident.

• Daryl Leon Myrick Jr., 53, cited in connection with false evidence of title/registration.

• Scotty Ray Losh, 38, arrested in connection with absconding/leaving the area of a house arrest or while wearing an electronic device.

• Tyler Lee Pate, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

• Timothy Lee Jenks, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jared Dewayne Calico, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeffrey Perez, 28, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Steven Bobby Hughes, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sandra Lynn Taylor, 42, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal contempt.

• Jesse Donovan Budds, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Feb. 18

• April Dee Morris, 54, cited in connection with battery - 3rd degree.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with disorderly conduct, battery - 3rd degree.

• April Leeann Homick, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Teresa Diane Grayson, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sheryl Lynn Jaro, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brent Len Meek, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bruce Lee Slaton, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Sergei Vladimirov Opeshko, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kaelyn Inez Priest, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Crystal Rebecca Alegria, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Derek Y. Crittenden, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree.

Feb. 19

• Jonathon Felix Adams, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Susan Francis Bouyear, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis Allen Toft, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Levi Dustin Howard, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Feb. 20

• Robert Glen Beachamp, 37, arrested in connection with domestic battering - 3rd degree

• Alondra M. Vidales, 27, cited in connection with no driver's license, insurance required - minimum coverage.

• James Richard Calcott Jr., 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Dillon James Calcott, 18, arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Jonathan Ray Harvey, 25, arrested in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear x2.

• Alyssa Nicole Saylor, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• David Lucian Wright, 67, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Harold Jermaine Keller, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joanna Marie Castaneda, 29, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during a period of license suspension or revocation.

• Jaeda Elizabeth Fern, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 21

• James Spencer Dray, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 22

• Allen Paul Burrough, 61, cited in connection with hit and run accident.

Feb. 23

• Eric Leonel Martinez-Paiz, 28, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations, knowingly furnishing alcohol to minors.

• Benjamin Edward Morall, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Octavio Verduzco, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

