The Siloam Springs baseball team defeated Pea Ridge 25-2 on Thursday at Pea Ridge in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

Isaac Price and Christian Ledeker each hit home runs for the Panthers.

Siloam Springs opens its season Monday against Rogers Heritage at Farmington High School in the Arkansas Select Tournament, which is played across the state.

Softball

The Siloam Springs softball team played Rogers High on Thursday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

The Lady Panthers trailed 11-0 after four innings and wound up with a 24-0 loss.

Kennedy Wilkie had the Lady Panthers' only hit against the Class 6A Lady Mounties, who are always in contention for playoffs in the state's largest division. Hilarie Buffington reached on a walk.

The Lady Panthers open their season on Monday at Greenland.

Soccer

The Siloam Springs soccer teams played benefit games at Springdale High on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers won 3-0 with two goals from Karen Flores and one from Jaleigh Harp.

The Panthers were defeated 5-0.

Sports on 03/01/2020