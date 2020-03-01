City director Reid Carroll achieved the status of certified municipal official at the Arkansas Municipal League's Winter Conference, according to a press release from Holland Hayden, communications officer for the city.

Carroll attained this status through the league's Voluntary Certified Continuing Education Program during the conference which was held Feb. 12-14 in Little Rock, the press release states. Carroll completed the level 1 courses to achieve his status in 2019, and also began level 2 courses this year to maintain his new status, according to Carroll.

"It is my desire to serve Siloam Springs to the best of my ability," Carroll said. "Gaining city specific knowledge is one way to fulfill this."

City director Bob Coleman and city administrator Phillip Patterson completed continuing education to maintain their certified municipal official status, the press release states.

Municipal officials representing cities and towns from across the state completed 15 core level 1 hours and six continuing education hours of study, the press release states. The courses were in subjects like budgeting, personnel management and methods of effective leadership.

In order to maintain their status as certified municipal officials the graduates must complete six hours of continuing education per year, the press release states.

The education program will continue to hold workshops throughout the year at the league's headquarters in North Little Rock and in June at the league's annual convention in Little Rock, the press release states.

The league is also offering a new certified municipal personnel designation for key city personnel such as department heads and finance directors, the press release states. This program covers issues like municipal finance, disaster preparedness, overview of city government and human resources, according to Andrew Morgan, editor of City & Town, a publication of the Arkansas Municipal League.

General News on 03/01/2020