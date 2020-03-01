Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs forward Madi Race runs through a wet field during the 2019 Class 5A state tournament against White Hall. Race and the Lady Panthers soccer team open the 2020 season Monday at Harrison.

The pressure is off for the Siloam Springs girls soccer team.

Coming off a year when the Lady Panthers' string of five-straight state championships ended has resulted in a weight of pressure being removed from the shoulders of a group of high school girls, according to second-year coach Abby Ray.

Siloam Springs girls soccer 2020 schedule Date Opponent Time Feb. 27 at Springdale (benefit) 5 p.m. March 2 at Harrison 7 p.m. March 6-7 at Bentonville West Tourn. TBA March 10 at Van Buren 5:30 p.m. March 13 Beebe* 7 p.m. March 17 at Alma* 5 p.m. March 19 Greenbrier* 5 p.m. March 31 at Greenwood* 5:30 p.m. April 3 LR Christian* 5 p.m. April 7 Russellville* 7:15 p.m. April 9 Vilonia* 5 p.m. April 17 at Beebe* 5 p.m. April 21 Alma* 5 p.m. April 24 at Greenbrier* 5 p.m. April 28 Greenwood* 7:15 p.m. May 1 at LR Christian* 5:30 p.m. May 5 at Russellville* 5:30 p.m. May 8 at Vilonia* 7:15 p.m. May 14-16 5A State Tournament TBA May 22-23 State Finals TBA * 5A-West Conference game

"It's actually been a really good offseason," Ray said. "Last year it was all about defending the title and what if we lose? This year there has been no pressure. The girls are working hard. I think we look like twice the team we were this time last year. Mentally we're in a better place with that pressure being alleviated."

Despite coming up short of a sixth straight state title, Siloam Springs had a strong season in 2019, finishing 14-8 overall in Ray's first season.

"Last year there were a lot of obstacles," Ray said. "It was the first year with the (soccer) program being separated (with boys and girls head coaches). It was the first year without that group of seniors (from 2018) we lost. I was a first year head coach. I think we're in a better place mentally and physically. We're stronger and faster than we've been in years."

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open their 2020 season on Monday at Harrison.

Siloam Springs did play Springdale High in a benefit game on Thursday, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 behind two goals from Karen Flores and one from Jaleigh Harp. Harp and Shelby Johnson both had assists.

The Lady Panthers will run a 4-4-3 and lean on a group of seasoned players from previous years.

Defensively the Lady Panthers return experience on their back line with sophomore center back Bethany Markovich and junior Sydney Moorman, both of whom where all-conference in the 5A-West last year.

"I think they're trusted by the team," Ray said. "I think the difference I've seen in Bethany this year is she's become a leader. She didn't know how to lead from back there as a freshman. I considered moving her into the midfield, but she has a protective personality so she gravitates toward that center back spot. She can play anywhere though. She's talented."

Moorman has been a multisport athlete and multiple state champion with titles in cross country and soccer. She's also the starting point guard for the girls basketball team.

"Sydney's an athlete," Ray said. "She doesn't skip a beat coming from basketball to soccer. She can step on that field and give 100 percent every time and that's all you need from her. Because of her athleticism, I think she has stamina to run box to box as an outside back."

Junior Eve Slater is penciled in at a left defensive back, while freshman Clara Church is a candidate at another outside back spot.

Moorman and Harp also could play at outside back.

The defense will protect sophomore goalkeepers Regan Riley and Reina Tiefel, who are battling for playing time.

Riley, a move-in from Hawaii, gives the Lady Panthers an athletic frame in the goal, Ray said.

"She knows what she's doing back there," Ray said. "She has great hands, can get her hands on anything put on frame. Regan's just solid back there. She's very strong."

Tiefel was the starter for most of last season but has missed all preseason because she was in basketball.

"She was our most improved player in 2019," Ray said of Tiefel, who earned all-conference honors. "She went from being an athlete who was playing keeper to being a goalkeeper."

Harp, a junior all-conference selection, will be a key piece in the midfield if she's not in the defensive backfield, Ray said, but midfield is where they want her.

"I think it's where we need her to be," Ray said. "Her greatest asset is distribution. She's just a skilled player. She can find a seam to play through. She has good touch. She's a strong player and will run with any forward. We need her in the midfield to control possession."

Junior Macie Herrel, who scored five goals last year, has had a strong offseason and is looking to play center midfield for Siloam Springs.

"Macie Herrel is a beast," Ray said. "She has worked so hard in the offseason to earn that starting spot. Her fitness is 100 times better than last year. Everything she did in the offseason was so she can do this. She earned this."

Junior Briana Anderson is at the other midfield spot after starting in the defensive backfield some last year.

Senior Sachi Lor also will play some in the midfield.

"(Lor) has so much heart," Ray said. "Sachi brings a lot of energy and a lot of love for the game."

Up top, the Lady Panthers return 23 goals and 18 assists combined from junior Madi Race and senior Shelby Johnson.

Race scored 13 goals with eight assists, while Johnson had 10 goals and 10 assists. Both players earned all-conference honors last year and play on the wing.

"Madi's speed is ridiculous," Ray said. "She will chase every single ball all day long. She's a game changer for us."

Johnson also has good speed and a long stride. Ray said Johnson's shot is stronger and more accurate than it's been. She also possesses a powerful throw-in strength.

"We've talked about how to utilize that throw-in," Ray said. "She's a weapon. That's how other coaches in the conference know her. It's her signature move."

Sophomore Karen Flores will also play up top and has shown great potential, including the pair of goals in the benefit game.

"She's a ball magnet," Ray said of Flores. "I don't know how the ball finds her feet half the time."

Seniors Maddie Vaughan and Lindsey Bolstad along with sophomore Halle Hernandez also will play up top for the Lady Panthers.

"(Hernandez) has really great touch," Ray said. "I saw some moments of genius soccer play from her last year."

Sports on 03/01/2020