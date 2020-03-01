Siloam Springs was one of five Arkansas communities to be awarded grants from the Division of Arkansas Heritage to assist with public art installations.

Main Street Siloam Springs received a $10,000 grant for a mural titled "Its History and the People That Make It," according to a press release from the division.

Arvest Foundation awarded Main Street Siloam Springs $12,000 in matching funds during 2018 and 2019, giving Main Street Siloam Springs a total of $22,000 toward commissioning a mural near downtown on East Main Street to celebrate Hispanic culture and honor the industrial past of the historic street, according to Kelsey Howard, director of Main Street Siloam Springs.

To be eligible for the grants, communities must be a member of the Main Street Arkansas program, administered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, the press release states. The Public Art Grants assist Main Street and Downtown Network communities in enhancing the appearance of their environment by facilitating the collaborations necessary to build and strengthen an awareness and enjoyment of public art. The grants are funded by the 1/8-cent conservation tax (Amendment 75), the release states.

Other communities to receive grants were:

• 64.6 Downtown, Fort Smith in Sebastian County for the amount of $10,000 for its art installation entitled "Notes to Strangers."

• Main Street West Memphis in Crittenden County for the amount of $5,000 for its "Musical Heritage" outdoor mural.

• Conway Downtown Partnership in Faulkner County for the amount of $10,000 for the art installation "Whimsical Toad."

• Main Street Batesville in Independence County for the amount of $5,000 for the mural "Blossoming Main Street."

