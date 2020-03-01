John Madison Haid Jr.

John Madison Haid Jr., 83, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died February 26, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice, Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born September 15, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas, to John Haid Sr. and Myrtle Page Haid. John married Ann Whiteside on November 14, 1959. He was a self-employed dairy feed supplier and member of the Cross Church where he served as a greeter. He was one of the two Arkansas natives that served as National president of the National FFA organization. John served our country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, John Justin Haid.

Survivors include his wife Ann; daughters, Michelle Eudy and husband Lonnie of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Amy Spence and husband Ed of Winnsboro, Texas; three grandchildren, Turner Eudy, Kara Caldwell and husband Caleb, and Haid Rowland; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Caldwell and Suede Caldwell; and sister, Judy Phillips of Fort Worth, Texas.

A private service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook go to www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the National FFA Association, P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960 or www.ffa.org.

Roe Ryan Jr.

Roe Ryan Jr., 72, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 27, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center in Siloam Springs

He was born July 14, 1947, in Tulsa, Okla., to Roe L. Ryan Sr. and Edith Conrad Ryan. He graduated from Westville High School in Westville, Okla., and attended Northeastern State College. He married Betty Jones on Nov. 22, 1996. He worked for 42 years at Franklin Electric in quality control. He attended Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs. He served our country in the Army during Vietnam and was a member of the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Betty of the home; children, Kevin Ryan and wife Michelle of Siloam Springs, Kerianne Kline of Florida, Hyla Cooper and husband Kevin of Texas and Jesse Watkins and wife Lisa of Leach, Okla.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Ryan of West Fork, Ark., and Norma Burchett of Tahlequah, Okla.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

