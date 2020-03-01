Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs defender Sam Jackson runs down a loose ball against Mountain Home in the Class 5A state semifinals last season at Lion Stadium in Searcy. Jackson and the Siloam Springs boys soccer team are scheduled to open the season Monday at Harrison.

Siloam Springs' senior boys soccer players were just freshmen the last time the Panthers took home a state soccer championship in May of 2017. Many of them watched that title unfold from afar.

The Panthers have had two cracks at the state championship since then -- falling short to Russellville both times in 2018 and 2019.

Siloam Springs boys soccer 2020 schedule Date Opponent Time Feb. 27 at Springdale (benefit) 7 p.m. March 2 at Harrison 5 p.m. March 5 at Prairie Grove 6 p.m. March 6 vs. Harrison+ 6:30 p.m. March 7 vs. Green Forest+ 12:45 p.m. March 7 vs. Fayetteville+ 3:15 p.m. March 10 at Van Buren 7:15 p.m. March 12 Decatur 6 p.m. March 13 Beebe* 5 p.m. March 17 at Alma* 7 p.m. March 19 Greenbrier* 7 p.m. March 31 at Greenwood* 7:15 p.m. April 3 LR Christian* 7 p.m. April 7 Russellville* 5:30 p.m. April 9 Vilonia* 7 p.m. April 17 at Beebe* 7 p.m. April 21 Alma* 7 p.m. April 24 at Greenbrier* 7 p.m. April 28 Greenwood* 5:45 p.m. May 1 at LR Christian* 7:15 p.m. May 5 at Russellville* 7:15 p.m. May 8 at Vilonia* 5 p.m. May 14-16 5A State Tournament TBA May 22-23 State Finals TBA * 5A-West Conference game + Harrison ReMax Cup

With soccer season beginning this week, Siloam Springs takes the field for the 2020 season with the hopes that this is the year they finish back on top.

"They're all hungry to prove that guys like Eli Jackson, Christian Marroquin and Jack Bos weren't the only champions to come out of that group," said second-year head coach Luke Shoemaker. "Being back-to-back runner-up will put a little chip on your shoulder to get over that hump."

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season Monday night on the road against the Harrison Goblins at F.S. Garrison Stadium.

Siloam Springs played a benefit game at Springdale High on Thursday, battling the Bulldogs to a 0-0 tie at halftime and eventually falling 5-0.

The Panthers have to replace a slew of offensive production from the 2019 team with the losses of now graduated Marroquin and Jackson, who combined to score 40 of the team's 87 goals and distribute 32 of the team's 62 assists. Also goalkeeper Wyatt Church and his 85 saves must be replaced.

Shoemaker said the Panthers -- who finished 18-6 in 2019 -- are deeper than last year's team and have good team speed.

"We've got some guys that can run and they can do it for a while, which is a force in soccer," he said.

Shoemaker said the Panthers are also a close group, like a family.

But from a leadership perspective, Siloam Springs is still in search of someone who will step up, Shoemaker said.

"I'm still looking for a senior that will step up and be that senior leader that we've always had," Shoemaker said. "A guy that everyone knows they're going to rally behind that guy when we get into that crunch time and start playing games."

Getting the nod to fill Church's spot in goal will be senior Anderson Granados, who saw a couple of starts last year and had 10 saves.

"Anderson has earned that spot through a combination of last year, all of offseason and preseason this year," Shoemaker said. "He's got great hands and a strong leg on him. The kid can punt it 60 yards over and over again."

Sophomore Jedi Hunter, who's been in basketball, will push Granados and they'll learn from one another, Shoemaker said.

Siloam Springs' four defensive backs could wind up being a number of different combinations.

The Panthers are hoping junior Sam Jackson continues to make strides as he did last season. Jackson didn't start a single game until senior night last year against Russellville when Thad Wright went down with an injury. Jackson wound up starting all through the state tournament and in the state championship game.

"The guys respect his ability in the back," Shoemaker said.

Sophomore Edwin Batres is another candidate to play center back that "impresses me more and more every time I watch him," Shoemaker said.

Junior Garza, a junior, has matured and will run through a wall for his team, Shoemaker said. He'll back an option on the back line as will sophomore Yanni Trinidad and senior Ricardo Montano, who was a standout cross country runner in the fall.

Wright and Carson Wleklinski have just joined the team from basketball.

Wright, who also played football, gives the Panthers a physical presence in the back, Shoemaker said.

"He's got a great combination of that football mentality of hit and be hit," Shoemaker said, "and add in the basketball nuances of spacing and shifting. Those rules have helped him a ton. He's an enforcer back there. You're going to get into battles and he's a guy who can battle."

Wleklinski, a starter from 2019, injured a knee at the start of basketball season and wasn't able to play. The Panthers are hopeful that he could return for soccer.

"He's optimistic and the family's optimistic," Shoemaker said. "Whatever scenario ends up happening he's going to help our team."

Senior Danny Daughtery, the team's leading returning goal scorer with 10 goals, could be an option in the defensive backfield, but the Panthers want to utilize his left foot in the attack.

"Even if he's at left back he does a great job in the attack," Shoemaker said. "He's got a deadly left foot and tremendous recovery speed."

Seniors Christian Ruiz and Julio Maldonado are candidates to start at holding midfielder. Ruiz played in the 2017 state final, where the Panthers beat Mountain Home, but it was the last time he's seen varsity action.

Shoemaker said it's about finding balance and rotation as to who's going to play the holding midfield spot.

At the attacking midfielders, the Panthers will utilize several players.

Edward Rojas has impressed coaches.

"He's one of the most naturally gifted players we've ever had," Shoemaker said. "He does things with the ball you just can't coach."

Senior Harrison Losh has come back out for soccer and will look to make an impact at an attacking midfielder spot.

"For a kid that took a year off, his touch has been incredible," Shoemaker said. "His fitness and stamina are excellent. Harry can just run forever. He's a guy that's going to be on the field in crucial situations."

Christian Flores, nicknamed Bambi, is penciled in at an attacking midfielder position.

"When he wants to go he's one of our fastest players," Shoemaker said. "He can place the ball well. He plays good through balls and has a violent shot on him."

Sophomore Jason Flores is injured but could be an option at attacking midfield down the road.

The Panthers could play as many as three forwards.

Junior forward Franklin Cortez scored five goals last season and is a "guy that can find the back of the net and finish with both feet," Shoemaker said

Maldonado could play up top after scoring six goals last year.

"Julio has the most pace on the team with the ball at his feet," Shoemaker said. "He can get down a line faster than any guy I've ever coached, which makes him a weapon."

Erik Gomez, Jose Posada and Adan Montesinos are also options up top for the Panthers, who averaged 3.2 goals per game last year.

"I'm pretty excited for this group," Shoemaker said. "I know they're excited about their shot.

"I have high expectations. At our full potential with our maximum effort, I believe we'll be back in that championship game -- but it's going to take reaching both of those."

The Siloam Springs boys and girls soccer programs are hosting the Class 5A state tournament on May 14-16.

Sports on 03/01/2020