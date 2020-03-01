Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Fifth-graders Page Palmer (right) and Diya Patel work in the Siloam Springs Middle School's piano lab on Friday morning. The lab was silent as each student played their music into their individual earphones. The piano lab uses Yamaha Music in Education technology to allow teachers to work with each student, send them messages, play music for them and see a record of the notes they play, according to music teacher Janna Lane. The music can also be played on speakers for the whole class. The school has used the technology to help educate students in music for the past 10 years, she said. Music education is important for all kids and has a big impact on brain development, Lane said.