March 2 -- March 5

Monday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad, ranch dressing, fresh fruit

Tuesday -- BBQ chicken, baked beans, fried okra, cornbread, fruited gelatin

Wednesday -- Meatloaf w/brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fresh fruit

Thursday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crisp

Friday -- Grilled hamburger, wheat bun, sweet potato fries, broccoli slaw, cook's choice dessert

March 9 -- March 13

Monday -- Grilled chicken, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, wheat roll, orange zephyr whip

Tuesday -- Taco salad w/lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, chips and salsa, fresh fruit

Wednesday -- Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, potato salad, pinto beans, oatmeal raisin cookie

Thursday -- Chicken fried steak, potatoes and gravy, seasoned corn, wheat roll, peach cobbler

Friday -- Chicken salad w/wheat crackers, mixed green salad w/carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh fruit

March 16 -- March 20

Monday -- Broccoli cheese soup, turkey club sandwich, veggie salad, fruit medley

Tuesday -- Beef brisket, fresh corn, fried okra, wheat roll, lemon bar

Wednesday -- Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, chocolate cake

Thursday -- Grilled hamburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, seasonal fruit

Friday -- Chicken Alfredo w/rotini pasta, garden salad, wheat roll

March 23 -- March 27

Monday -- Tuna stuffed tomato, broccoli salad, whole grain crackers, fresh fruit salad

Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggie casserole, wheat roll, blackberry cobbler

Wednesday -- Crispy chicken on bun, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, spring dream cake

Thursday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, garden salad w/dressing, wheat roll

Friday -- Taco baked potato, fiesta corn, salsa and chips, melon medley

March 30 -- March 31

Monday -- Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato salad, salsa, fresh fruit

Tuesday -- Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, veggie medley, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie

-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.

General News on 03/01/2020