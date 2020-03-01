March 2 -- March 5
Monday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad, ranch dressing, fresh fruit
Tuesday -- BBQ chicken, baked beans, fried okra, cornbread, fruited gelatin
Wednesday -- Meatloaf w/brown gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fresh fruit
Thursday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, mixed berry crisp
Friday -- Grilled hamburger, wheat bun, sweet potato fries, broccoli slaw, cook's choice dessert
March 9 -- March 13
Monday -- Grilled chicken, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, wheat roll, orange zephyr whip
Tuesday -- Taco salad w/lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, chips and salsa, fresh fruit
Wednesday -- Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, potato salad, pinto beans, oatmeal raisin cookie
Thursday -- Chicken fried steak, potatoes and gravy, seasoned corn, wheat roll, peach cobbler
Friday -- Chicken salad w/wheat crackers, mixed green salad w/carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers, fresh fruit
March 16 -- March 20
Monday -- Broccoli cheese soup, turkey club sandwich, veggie salad, fruit medley
Tuesday -- Beef brisket, fresh corn, fried okra, wheat roll, lemon bar
Wednesday -- Chicken quesadilla, Spanish rice, charro beans, chocolate cake
Thursday -- Grilled hamburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, seasonal fruit
Friday -- Chicken Alfredo w/rotini pasta, garden salad, wheat roll
March 23 -- March 27
Monday -- Tuna stuffed tomato, broccoli salad, whole grain crackers, fresh fruit salad
Tuesday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, veggie casserole, wheat roll, blackberry cobbler
Wednesday -- Crispy chicken on bun, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, spring dream cake
Thursday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, garden salad w/dressing, wheat roll
Friday -- Taco baked potato, fiesta corn, salsa and chips, melon medley
March 30 -- March 31
Monday -- Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato salad, salsa, fresh fruit
Tuesday -- Chicken tenders, garlic mashed potatoes, veggie medley, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie
-- The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Meals are served at noon at the center and are also available for delivery. The suggested donation for meals is $3 for seniors 60 and above. For more information call 479-524-5735.General News on 03/01/2020
Print Headline: Senior Center menu