Photo submitted Jace Sutulovich finished third in the shot put at the Class 5A/6A Indoor State Track Meet on Saturday in Russellville.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs boys track team finished fifth Saturday at the Class 5A/6A State Indoor Meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

The Panthers finished with 31.5 points behind 5A state champion Vilonia 138, Lake Hamilton 55.5, Nettleton 52 and Benton 51. Mountain Home was sixth at 29.5, Beebe 29, Hot Springs Lakeside 26, Russellville 23, Maumelle 19.5, Greene County Tech and Greenbrier both at 15, Alma 14, Jonesboro 12, Little Rock Parkview 11, Sheridan 7, Greenwood and Watson Chapel both at 6 and Searcy 5.

Siloam Springs had four top-five finishes, including a pair from Keegan Soucie.

Soucie placed second in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 1.5 inches for the Panthers' top finish on the day. Oren Stafford placed sixth in the long jump at 19-6, while Alex Arriaga was 11th at 17-7.25.

Soucie also placed fourth in the high jump at 6-0, while Stafford took seventh at 5-6.

Jace Sutulovich placed third in the shot put at 46-4.75, while Stanley Theoc was 14th at 38-11 and Caden McHaney 16th at 36-2.5.

Michael Capehart placed fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 32.27 seconds.

In the 60 meter dash, Palvinson Phizema placed 11th at 7.34, while Mills was 22nd at 7.53 and Arriaga 28th at 7.63.

Palvinson placed 10th in the 200 meters at 23.71, while Stafford was 18th at 24.31 and Mills 22nd at 24.59.

Hunter Talley placed 27th in the 400 meters at 58.79, while McHaney was 34th at 1:01.20.

Luke Fields took 28th in the 800 meters at 2:25.86.

Christian Ledeker ran a time of 9.70 in the 60-meter hurdles to finish 12th overall.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Soucie, Mills, Arriaga and Stafford took 11th with a time of 3:53.74.

Mills placed 11th in the pole vault at 11-0.

Girls

A small group of Lady Panthers finished 15th overall in the girls meet.

Sheridan won the 5A title with 95 points, followed by Sylvan Hills 88, Lake Hamilton 63, Vilonia 59, Jonesboro 47, Russellville 42, Greenwood 25, Searcy 18, Hot Springs Lakeside 17.5, Maumelle 15, Benton 14.5, Mountain Home 14, Alma and West Memphis both at 13, Siloam Springs 9 and Little Rock Christian and Nettleton each with 4.

Regan Riley had a pair of fifth place finishes to earn eight of the Lady Panthers' nine points.

Riley placed fifth in the 400 meters at 1:02.31

Riley also placed fifth in the long jump at 16-5.25.

Kailey Pentz placed eighth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:45.19 for the Lady Panthers' other point.

Riley finished 15th in the 200 meters with a time of 28.14, while Bethany Mejia placed 15th in the 800 meters at 2:47.85.

Sports on 03/04/2020