Photo submitted Siloam Springs' Ben Haak comes up for a breath of air while competing in the breaststroke Saturday in the Class 5A state swim meet.

The Siloam Springs boys swim team finished third in the state at the Arkansas Class 5A State Championships on Friday and Saturday at Russellville.

The Panthers scored 206 points and finished behind state champion Russellville's 272 points and Lake Hamilton at 239. Benton was fourth at 200, followed by Mountain Home 198, Little Rock Christian 195, El Dorado 181, Jonesboro 151, Hot Springs Lakeside 109, Sylvan Hills 70, Greene County Tech and Hot Springs High both at 68, Alma and Maumelle both at 50, Vilonia 36 and Little Rock Parkview 5.

The Siloam Springs girls took ninth overall in the girls meet.

Mountain Home won the state title with 292 points, followed by Russellville 278, Little Rock Christian Academy 266, Benton 241, Jonesboro 187, Greene County Tech 145, El Dorado 134, Hot Springs Lakeside 121, Siloam Springs 89, Sylvan Hills 87, Vilonia 79, Little Rock Parkview 50, Hot Springs High and Maumelle each with 37 and Lake Hamilton 4.

"It was a good meet," said Siloam Springs coach Tyler Kupersmith. "We went in there and had a slow start, but once we got rolling our swimmers kept doing better and better and getting points for the team. It was another step forward for this team and makes us look forward to next year!"

Boys swimmers Harry Losh, Malachi Becan, Javier Chavez, Will Gryder and Owen Thomas all earned all-state recognition, while girls diver Jordan Rush also was named all-state. All-state recognition goes to any athlete who finishes first or second in an event, including relays.

Boys

Losh placed second in the 1-meter diving with a score of 298.25, while Blaise Becan placed fifth at 249.50.

The Panthers' 400-yard freestyle relay team of Malachi Becan, Javier Chavez, Will Gryder and Owen Thomas placed second at 3:40.37.

Thomas placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.47.

Thomas finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.04, while Javier Chavez placed 10th at 57.80,

Malachi Becan placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.03, while Losh placed 15th at 26.89.

Javier Chavez took seventh in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:31.49 with Matt Hargett placing 15th at 2:56.36.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Thomas, Javier Chavez, Will Gryder and Malachi Becan placed fourth at 1:38.91.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Will Gryder, Ben Haak, Losh and Malachi Becan placed seventh at 1:57.73.

Ben Haak finished ninth in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:04.17.

Haak took 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:17.34,

Will Gryder placed 14th in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:10.60.

Girls

Rush placed second in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 252.10.

Kate Gryder was third in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:06.52, while Emelyn Chavez finished 11th at 1:26.72.

Kate Gryder placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:19.80, while Rush was 12th at 1:32.12 and Emelyn Chavez 15th at 1:36.11.

Rachel Luker placed 11th in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:17.02.

Erica Lescard placed 12th in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:09.59.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Lescard, Edith Balderrama, Emelyn Chavez and Rachel Luker finished ninth at 2:05.95.

The 200-yard medley relay team and 400-yard freestyle relay teams were both disqualified for early starts.

