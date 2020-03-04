Siloam Springs firefighters received free cancer screenings during the week of Feb. 24 through Feb. 28 at Fire Station No. 3, according to Chief Jeremey Criner.

Firefighters were screened because they are at a higher risk of developing certain types of cancers than the general population, Criner said.

Criner says the department opted for the advance screening due to continued research into firefighter cancers. Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to data from firefightercancersupport.org.

"If we can screen for these early and often, we have a higher probability of finding these diseases at an early stage, beginning treatments, and returning to work," Criner said.

The comprehensive assessments involved ultrasounds of vital organs to detect abnormalities and growths, Criner said. The vital organs checked include the liver, kidneys, prostate, bladder and thyroid, he said.

Additionally prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests were conducted and other cancer markers were checked for in the blood taken, Criner said. Along with the cancer screenings, a full body physical assessment was done. The assessments included cardiac assessments like treadmill stress test, echocardiogram, carotid artery ultrasound and a pulmonary function test, Criner said.

This is the first year that the fire department held comprehensive physical assessments, Criner said. The fire department used the Florida-based company Lifescan Wellness to conduct the screenings, he said.

Many fire departments have incorporated some or all of these practices, Criner said. Several fire departments in Northwest Arkansas provide annual physicals, however Criner is unaware if any provide the in-depth screening.

General News on 03/04/2020