WAXAHACHIE, Texas -- Looking to end the 2019-20 season in the victory column, the Golden Eagles held a late lead that dwindled over the final minutes of play as the John Brown University women's basketball team fell 76-74 at Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Saturday afternoon inside the Sheaffer Center.

Freshman Tarrah Stephens capped off a solid first campaign with a career-high 28 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the floor, hitting 6 of 8 from the charity stripe. In her final collegiate contest, senior Jordan Martin contributed 14 points and four boards, while senior Ally Teague added six points and a team-best 10 boards.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Oklahoma City^19-1^28-1 Wayland Baptist^19-1^28-2 Science and Arts^14-6^20-9 Mid-America Christian^12-8^20-10 Texas Wesleyan^12-8^17-10 Southwestern Christian^11-9^19-9 SW Assemblies of God^8-12^14-14 Langston^7-13^11-15 John Brown^5-15^9-20 Central Christian^3-17^8-20 Panhandle State^0-20^6-24 Last week February 25 Texas Wesleyan 85, Southwestern Assemblies of God 76 February 27 Texas Wesleyan 87, John Brown 72 Southwestern Christian 78, Panhandle State 56 Wayland Baptist 65, Oklahoma City 50 Science and Arts 92, Langston 59 Mid-America Christian 114, Central Christian 73 Southwestern Assemblies of God 80, Bacone 60 February 29 Southwestern Assemblies of God 76, John Brown 74 Wayland Baptist 97, Southwestern Christian 53 Oklahoma City 76, Panhandle State 49 Science and Arts 70, Central Christian 65 Mid-America Christian 87, Langston 74 This week Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday’s quarterfinals Game 1: No. 8 Langston at No. 1 Oklahoma City (n) Game 2: No. 5 Texas Wesleyan at No. 4 Mid-America Christian (n) Game 3: No. 6 Southwestern Christian at No. 3 Science and Arts (n) Game 4: No. 7 Southwestern Assemblies of God at No. 2 Wayland Baptist (n) Friday’s semifinals At Hutcherson Center; Plainview, Texas Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m. Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. Saturday’s championship At Hutcherson Center; Plainview, Texas Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m.

The game featured two wide, lead changes just in the first half. The Lions raced out to a nine-point lead, 14-5, to open the contest, but later in the second quarter at the 1:37 mark, Martin hit a pair of shots from the charity stripe to give the visitors an eight-point margin, 45-37, completing a 17-point swing in the first 20 minutes of play.

SAGU quickly whittled the margin down to three before the intermission, 45-42, and took a 52-47 lead while the Golden Eagles suffered through an offensive drought. Stephens immediately hit back-to-back buckets and later triples from seniors Sara Williams and Ally Teague sustained the offense, allowing JBU to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

The Golden Eagles built a five-point lead early after sophomore Maddie Altman's layup and held a narrow lead through the majority of the quarter. Stephens' bucket down low gave John Brown a four-point lead, 69-65, with 3:52 to go, but the Golden Eagles could only find one more field goal down the stretch while SAGU's Lexi Rich hit a triple and converted a pair at the line for the hosts' comeback win.

Rich had an afternoon on senior day, scoring a game-high 32 points on 11 of 27 shooting from the field. She hit five triples and added four rebounds and a trio of helpers. Sydney Meador, along with Rich, played all 40 minutes and scored 16 to combine with nine rebounds. Tamera Derrough posted 14 points and Alexis Caher notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

After shooting 51 percent (18 of 35) in the first half, John Brown fell to 35 percent (10 of 28) in the latter half and connected on just 3 of12 from behind the arc. SAGU, meanwhile, shot 42 percent in both halves. The Golden Eagles narrowly out-rebounded SAGU by a 35-34 margin.

The Golden Eagles said goodbye to a crew of four seniors at the end of the contest in Williams, Martin, Teague and K.J. Roh. The quartet combined for 68 victories and one appearance at the NAIA National Championships.

Sports on 03/04/2020