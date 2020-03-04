Well ... February was not the greatest month around here for amateur astronomers! Clouds and rain and just plain cold. On to March!

March is the beginning of spring for the night sky. It is not officially spring, but many of the constellations we see in spring are starting to move into good viewing positions. (Just to be clear, the constellations themselves are not moving -- Earth is moving around the Sun and as it does, constellations associated with spring start to be visible.)

For example, if you stay up a bit later than you usually might, you can see the constellation Leo the Lion coming up out of the eastern horizon. When Leo is easily visible at around 9 p.m., say in April and May, we know the spring night sky is fully visible. The so-called Realm of the Galaxies will be visible for those who have telescopes of at least six inches in aperture and hunting these 'faint fuzzies,' remote galaxies outside our own Milky Way, will be the spring challenge.

In March, Venus will become the 'Morning Star' (actually a planet) as well as Jupiter and Saturn, all visible in the southeast before dawn. Often, when these planets are seen before dawn, this is the best time of year to view them if you have a telescope. Our local atmosphere is often cooled as much as it can be and this can make for steady, transparent air. I have seen more detail on Jupiter when it has appeared before dawn than I ever have seen in the evening. I just need to get up early and I always have to deal with my own mental debate -- would it be better to stay snuggled up in a warm bed and get some more sleep or should the amateur scientist in me brave the cold and dark to see some of the planets at their best? I have to admit, as I get older, bed often wins more than dawn planets. However, some of you readers are younger than I am and might find these dawn expeditions appealing! Good luck! This may be a special challenge because Daylight Savings Time begins March 8 and, as we all know, we lose an extra hour of sleep time we have grown used to and our circadian rhythm will take some time to adjust. Yawn...

The Big Dipper will climb about as high in the sky as it can in March. After dark, face north and look northeast. During March, it will slowly climb higher in the night sky and can be seen at its best. This constellation, along with Orion the Hunter, is the most easily identifiable constellation of all; all human cultures have seen the Big Dipper as many different things. Humans have seen a bear, a plow, a wagon or chariot and, of course, some sort of drinking vessel. Get outside and give yourself a pat on the back for having identified at least one constellation as spring comes on.

In both my front and back yards, I am starting to see Positive Daffodil Signs -- winter is almost over! Rain still to come but more clear nights and more opportunities to enjoy the free night sky show.

-- Dr. David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at starbug352@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

