March will be mad with all the NCAA basketball conference championships and library contests and activities. The initial field of the NCAA Championship Brackets will be 68 teams. Then it works its way to the final four and eventually one team will become the NCAA basketball champions. Who will it be? Will you fill out your NCAA bracketology? The library will be having its own version of the March bracketology. You, as patrons, have the opportunity to help us pick out the best book of 2019. The top 16 most checked-out books of 2019 are on display by the front, main entrance of the library. Vote for your favorite book, and each week, the books with the most votes move on to the next round. There can only be one... It's BOOK MADNESS -- Battle of the Best!

The library is celebrating Read Across America Week this week. Mo Willems is the author who will be the focus for this event. He is the author of many children's books including "Knuffle Bunny Free," "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!" and "An Elephant and Piggie Biggie!" Join the librarians as we dress up in various ways to celebrate this week. On Monday staff wore masks and on Tuesday they wore pink or dressed up like pigs. For Wednesday, March 4, we are encouraging patrons to wear fancy shoes. Cookies will be served on Thursday, March 5, while they last. On Friday, March 6, pajamas are the attire. Encourage your child to read books by Mo Willems and other children's authors!

There will be a Family Movie Event Friday, March 13. Join us as we enjoy the film and have popcorn and something to drink. Please contact the library or look for flyers in the library for the name of the movie.

Spring break is happening Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27. The regular programming will be suspended for this week. Activities at the library for spring break include:

• Monday, March 23 at 4:15 p.m. -- Cascarones Event for Young Adults

• Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m. -- Family Movie Event

• Thursday, March 26 at 2 p.m. -- "Come and Go Spring Paper Craft Event"

• Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. -- Nintendo Switch Program

• Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. -- Family Event - The Sons of Otis Malone

They will perform in the Meeting Rooms. This will be a ticketed event. Patrons can pick up free tickets at the circulation desk for this event beginning Wednesday, March 18. If the weather is good, we will open the two north doors in the meeting room and there will be overflow seating on the back deck behind the library. Very limited seating is available outside, but you are welcome to bring your lawn chairs for outside use.

Remember our Adult Reading Challenge for 2020 which is taking place via a bingo card and the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. One benefit of reading is it gives you an excuse to put your phone away at night. Snuggling up with a good "physical" book helps you relax, making it the ideal bedtime activity. It also provides time to snuggle up with a child or a significant other and read a good book together. Sign-up for the Adult Reading Challenge is at the front desk and sign-up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is at the reference desk

The "Adult Reading Group" will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, to discuss "The Language of Flowers" by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. This is a mesmerizing, moving, and elegantly written debut novel. "The Language of Flowers" beautifully weaves past and present, creating a vivid portrait of an unforgettable woman whose gift for flowers helps her change the lives of others even as she struggles to overcome her own troubled past. This is a fast read and we would love to have you join us for this discussion.

The Morning Book Club will be discussing "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. This is a riveting novel that traces the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Books for both book clubs are available at the library while they last.

Quote of the month - "We may sit in our library and yet be in all quarters of the earth."

― John Lubbock, The Pleasures of Life

