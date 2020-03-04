Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Two vehicles appear to have collided at the intersection of Hwy 59 North and Highway 412 East, according to Captain Brian Garbutt of the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Garbutt said multiple people were transported to the hospital. The captain was unsure of the number of people transported but did say that it was possibly three. The victims were taken to different hospitals based on the level of injury they sustained, Garbutt said. An email was sent to the Siloam Springs Police Department for further inquiries, but no response was given.

Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Two vehicles appear to have collided at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 59 North and U.S. Highway 412 East on Monday, according to Captain Brian Garbutt of the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Garbutt said multiple people were transported to the hospital, although he was insure of the exact number. The victims were taken to different hospitals based on the level of injury they sustained, he said. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not respond to inquiries about the accident by press time.

General News on 03/04/2020