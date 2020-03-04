Sign in
Multiple people injured in collision March 4, 2020 at 4:27 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Two vehicles appear to have collided at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 59 North and U.S. Highway 412 East on Monday, according to Captain Brian Garbutt of the Siloam Springs Fire Department. Garbutt said multiple people were transported to the hospital, although he was insure of the exact number. The victims were taken to different hospitals based on the level of injury they sustained, he said. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not respond to inquiries about the accident by press time.

Multiple people injured in collision

