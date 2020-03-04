Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance Division 1 team performs during the Odyssey of the Mind Ozark Region tournament at the Siloam Springs Middle School on Saturday. Pictured (from left) are Julian January, Kayden Zornes, Ayden Ramos, Jaxen Labitad, Grace Daigneault and Emma Wietecha. Team member Kayley Wilson is not pictured. Both of Siloam Springs' teams that are old enough to be scored are advancing on to the state competition in Little Rock on April 4.

Teams from across Northwest Arkansas came to the Siloam Springs Middle School for the Ozark Region Odyssey of the Mind tournament on Saturday.

The top four teams from Saturday's tournament in each age group and division will advance to the state competition on April 4, according to regional director Carla Engel of Siloam Springs. The winners of the state competition will advance to the world finals, which will take place at Iowa State University over Memorial Day weekend, she said.

The Ozark Region tournament takes place in Siloam Springs every third year, according to David Pickel, treasurer of the Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance. Pickel's wife, Donna Pickel, served as team captain for problem three on Saturday. The region is one of four in the state and has 35 to 55 teams in a seven county area, Engel said.

Locally, the Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance has three teams, including a primary (early elementary), division 1 (elementary) and division 2 (middle school) team, Engel said. Primary teams are not scored, but both Siloam Springs' division 1 and division 2 teams qualified for state on Saturday and hope to advance to the world competition, she said.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international problem-solving competition program that engages students in kindergarten through college level in learning by allowing their knowledge and ideas to come to life, according to the the organization's website, odysseyofthemind.com. Teams represent nearly every state in the U.S. and approximately 25 other countries, the site states.

During competitions, teams can choose between five types of problems to solve, focusing on topics such as vehicles, technical or robotics, classical literature, balsa structures and drama, Engel said. Regardless of the problem the team chooses, students will write their own script, build their own props, make their own costumes and present their solution in an eight-minute play, she said.

Odyssey of the Mind combines the STEAM subjects of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, according to John Pipkins of Mayflower, former director of Arkansas Odyssey of the Mind and captain for problem five at Saturday's tournament.

"Odyssey of the Mind is in the 42nd year of world finals," he said. "OM was really using the STEAM model many years before it became an everyday word in public schools."

Odyssey of the Mind teaches kids life skills such as how to get along and work together, Pipkins said. They have a coach to guide them but have to come up with the solution on their own and work through the process together to solve problems.

Parent Amber Zornes said her son Kayden Zornes, 10, has been in Odyssey of the Mind for two years. She said her son's team has learned how to work on their strengths and weaknesses together.

"This team has been together for two years and they have grown tremendously," she said.

Odyssey of the Mind teams can be sponsored by any group for children, Engel said. Some public schools integrate Odyssey of the Mind into the curriculum or use it for after-school programming, while other teams are club sponsored. Homeschool groups are also welcome to participate, she said.

Siloam Springs Creativity Alliance is not affiliated with the school, but it does receive sponsorship from the Siloam Springs School District, Engel said.

