A Siloam Springs man is accused of sexual assault and video voyeurism involving two underage girls, according to police.

Michael Clark, 53, was arrested in connection with video voyeurism and sexual assault in the second degree on Feb. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Siloam Springs Police began to investigate after one of the girls told a teacher about the incident on Feb. 18, according to the affidavit.

Both girls were interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County on Feb. 19. One of the girls said she had gone to take a shower when she felt something hard underneath the bathroom rug, according to the affidavit. She found a camera when she lifted the rug, according to the affidavit.

One of the girls described an incident where Clark touched her inappropriately one or two years ago, the affidavit states.

Clark was first questioned Feb. 18, according to the affidavit. He initially denied any wrongdoing and said the camera was left in the bathroom by accident, but then changed his story and said he placed the camera in the bathroom to see how much time the girls were spending on their phones, the affidavit states. He later told police he did place the camera in the bathroom with the intent of streaming a live video of the girls to his phone, but the camera did not capture images or video, according to the affidavit.

Clark told police he destroyed the camera and flushed it down the toilet, according to the affidavit. Police did not find any images on his phone, the affidavit states.

On Feb. 19, Clark was questioned a second time and told police he remembers "some parts of the incident" where he touched one of the girls inappropriately but did not recall the details, the affidavit states.

Clark was released on $50,000 bond on Feb. 21, according to a Benton County Jail records. He is scheduled to appear before Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren on March 30, the affidavit states.

