50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Editor's Note: A special section of the Herald and Democrat was headlined "West Siloam Springs A Reality."

The following is an excerpt from an article written for that section by Mayor of West Siloam Springs, Richard C. Wilkerson.

Everyone, everywhere. seemed to think Northeast Oklahoma had more potential to grow than any other area in Oklahoma. So in contacting a few interested people in our area, we started to work. The town of about 143 people was incorporated. Our City council was elected, consisting of myself as Mayor (Richard C. Wilkerson), Brother Morris Pipkin, Julius Roberts, Johnny Lindgren and Tommy Southworth; members of the City Council: Pete McCarter, treasurer, and Clark Dale Tucker, Secretary and Clerk. With the enthusiasm of these people we annexed around 300 more acres and 60 more people, making approximately 200 or more population.

A new church which would seat approximately 300 was nearing completion.

I also want to commend and thank our businessmen of West Siloam Springs. They have backed the town 100 percent and are willing to assist when and where they are needed. With this kind of people and cooperation we are sure to grow.

We have also hired a Chief of Police, John Buckmaster, who is working very hard to help us better our community. His salary donated by the businessmen of West Siloam Springs, Okla. We want to thank each and every one who donated toward our new police car, which we now have. Most of these donations came from our neighbors of Siloam Springs, Ark., and surrounding areas.

Other information included in the special section.

Bethel United Methodist Church's new building was almost complete, West Siloam Furniture and Carpet opened in the former Roberts Discount Furniture building and a new 1970 Custom Ford 500 was purchased from Scarbrough Ford in Siloam Springs, Ark. The car was equipped with a Police Interception 428 engine, heavy duty brakes, red light and siren. Within the next few weeks first aid and traffic equipment and police radios were to be installed.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

On Wednesday the Senior Activity Center honored one of its volunteers, Nancy Randall. In recognition of her efforts to help the center, they presented her with a plant and card.

"About 15 years ago Betty Carney, who had a shop in Siloam Springs, said if we made her a quilt she would teach us to make ceramics," Randall said. Approximately seven people from the center made the quilt and were taught to do ceramics. Randall was the only one still making ceramics (at the time of the article).

Randall made ceramics and sold them. The money made on the ceramics went to buy supplies needed to make more ceramics and the rest Randall donated to the center. Her latest purchase for the center was a speaking system.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The John Brown University Golden Eagles were going back to the NAIA Division I Tournament.

The Golden Eagles defeated Rogers State 73-58 in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in Bethany, Okla.

The win gave JBU (24-9) an automatic bid to the next week's NAIA Tournament at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. It was also JBU's first SAC Tournament championship in school history.

"I'm very excited," said JBU coach Clark Sheehy.

In 2005, the Golden Eagles, under longtime coach John Sheehy, father of Clark Sheehy, captured the 2005 NAIA Division I Championship with a 65-55 victory against Azusa Pacific (Calif.). JBU returned to the NAIA Tournament the next season but hadn't been back since.

