The Siloam Springs baseball team suffered its second loss of the season Friday -- and second loss to Rogers Heritage -- 8-3 at Pulaski Academy in the Arkansas Select Tournament in Little Rock.

The Panthers lost to Heritage 9-6 on Monday in the opening game of the tournament.

Tied 1-1, the Panthers gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to fall behind 7-2 heading into the final part of the game.

Siloam Springs didn't help itself in the field committing seven errors in the loss.

Taylor Pool had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers, while JP Wills had a hit an RBI.

Elijah Coffey had a hit and scored a run, while Isaac Price also had a hit. Reed Willbanks scored two runs.

Christian Ledeker picked 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters. Tanner Broyles and Jacob Gilbert also worked on the mound for the Panthers.

Siloam Springs 6, Mountain Home 5

The Panthers picked up their first win of the year Tuesday at the Arkansas Select Tournament in Farmington.

Mountain Home led 3-1 in the the bottom of the fourth when the Panthers scored four runs to take the lead, 6-3. The Bombers got two runs back but were unable tie the game.

Gavin Henson went the distance for the Panthers, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Panthers had four base hits, one each from Reed Willbanks, Elijah Coffey, Isaac Price and Tanner Broyles. Coffey had two RBIs, while Willbanks scored two runs and had an RBI. Price and Taylor Pool each had an RBI, while Broyles scored a run and Christian Ledeker scored two runs.

The Panthers coaxed seven walks and two hit batters out of Mountain Home pitching.

Up next

The Panthers play Huntsville on Tuesday at Veterans Park in Rogers.

Sports on 03/08/2020