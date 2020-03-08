The city approved a purchase agreement to buyout the interest of the developer of East Side Rural Water District (ESRWD) in the amount of $70,948.48 during the city board meeting held Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the city would pay Tony Morris, developer of the Forest Hills subdivision, $70,948.48 for his rights to the ESRWD transmission line, according to a staff report prepared by Phillip Patterson, city administrator on Feb. 25.

The ESRWD was formed in 2007 when Morris entered into a contract with the city to provide water for the subdivision, according to Patterson. However, the city has been unable to find its copy of the contract with Morris for the city to service Forest Hills, Patterson said.

"I've looked for it for the last five years," Patterson said. "We've never found that."

The contract states Morris will pay for a transmission line so water could be delivered to Forest Hills and the city will collect reimbursement fees from the residents and pay those to Morris, Patterson said. In 2011, Morris signed over the subdivision and the infrastructure to Decatur State Bank, which told the city it no longer had to collect reimbursements, Patterson said.

In early 2014, Morris filed suit against the city and the bank, stating he still retained the rights to the transmission line owned by ESRWD and the city should have been collecting reimbursement fees for all the connections to Forest Hills, Patterson said. The bank told the city when Morris turned over the deed to the bank he did not turn over his rights to the waterline, Patterson said. The city lost the suit and had to pay Morris $15,751.98 and began collecting fees from the residents again, the staff report states.

Recently, it was discovered Morris had built a one-inch tap that runs along a 50-acre parcel of land at the intersection of Bill Young Road and Fairmount Road at the time he built the transmission line, Patterson said. The property was recently developed to include a barn with apartments and a house, Patterson said.

Morris believes the city should have been collecting reimbursement fees to those new properties and was considering taking the city back to court, Patterson said.

The city administrator negotiated a buyout fee of $70,948.48 where Morris, as well as his successors and heirs, would relinquish all rights to the transmission line and any future lawsuits against the city. Morris agreed to the terms, Patterson said.

The city also approved the construction of a new bunkhouse for Camp Siloam. The original "Moose" bunkhouse was destroyed when a tree fell through it during the October 2019 tornadoes which hit Siloam Springs.

Other business discussed by the city included:

• Approval of a professional services agreement for Freese and Nichols Inc. in the amount of $235,000 to update the city's comprehensive plan.

• Placing Ordinance 20-03 for the vacation of unnamed right-of-way and easements at the 300 block of Hwy. 59 North on its third reading and ultimately approving the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 20-04 regarding mobile food vending on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-05 amending Chapter 54 of the Land Use Code which has been placed on its first reading. Director Brad Burns made a motion to have all three readings for this ordinance. Director Carol Smiley said she would like to do the first reading last Tuesday and have the second and third readings at the following board meeting. The motion was approved.

• Placing Ordinance 20-06 concerning residential auto sales on its first reading.

• Tabling Ordinance 20-07 regarding rezoning the 700 to 1000 block of Hwy. 16 South to the next city board meeting.

• Approving Resolution 13-20 supporting the continuation of the half-percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges, county roads and bridges and city streets and bridges.

• Approving Resolution 15-20 to amend certain development fees. The fees amended would be the rezoning fees from $100 to $150 and the right-of-way closure from $100 to $200. Director Smiley compared these changes to the rates charged by other area cities like Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale, and noticed the right-of-way closure was still too low. She recommended amending the resolution by raising the right-of-way closure fee to $240. The resolution passed with the amended fee.

