Country rap pioneer Colt Ford is performing at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on April 4.

Ford takes the SEVEN Bar stage at 9 p.m.

His unbelievable story could easily be one of his songs, as his own autobiography is laced through the lyrics of his seven albums on his own label, Average Joe's Entertainment. His 2008 debut of "Ride Through the Country" peaked at No. 24 on the U.S. Country Charts and sold more than a million copies.

Ford's 2010 album, "Chicken and Biscuits," reached No. 8 on the Top 10 Billboard Country charts, while 2011's "Every Chance I Get" hit No. 3, 2012's "Declaration of Independence" peaked at No. 1, and 2014's "Thanks for Listening" reached No. 2. Albums "Declaration of Independence" and "Thanks for Listening" hit the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.

His 2015 album, "Answer To No One: The Colt Ford Classics," offers 13 of his groundbreaking, fan favorites. The compilation album allowed him to take a break and observe how far he'd come in seven short years, displaying his journey to the fans by way of his lyrics.

Ford's 2017 album, "Love Hope Faith," reached No. 7 on the Billboard U.S. Country Charts and features the single "Four Lane Gone."

Ford released "We the People, Volume 1" in September of last year, perfecting his dynamic and definitive distillation of country, hip-hop and rock like never before. "We the People, Volume 2" is set for a 2020 release.

For more information on Ford, visit www.coltford.com.

General News on 03/08/2020