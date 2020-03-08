The Siloam Springs girls soccer team dropped a 4-0 loss on Friday to Tulsa Bishop Kelley in the NWA Spring Classic held at Bentonville West in Centerton.

The Lady Panthers found themselves down 3-0 in the first seven minutes of the game and it got worse after goalkeeper Reina Tiefel went out with an injury. With Siloam Springs' other goalkeeper Regan Riley also out, senior Shelby Johnson moved into the goal for the Lady Panthers.

"Shelby Johnson was the hero," said head coach Abby Ray. "She stepped in the net for us and shut them out for nearly 60 minutes."

Bentonville 0, Siloam Springs 0 (Bentonville 5-3 PKs)

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team battled Bentonville to a scoreless draw through regulation before falling 5-3 in penalty kicks on Thursday night in the NWA Spring Classic at Bentonville West.

"Bentonville is a strong team," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray. "We battled them for 70 minutes tonight. I couldn't be more proud of our effort as a team. We walked on the field as one and off the field as one. I told the girls before we left for the game that this challenge will make us stronger. Iron sharpens iron."

Bentonville shot first in PKs and made all five of its kicks, including the clincher on the fifth try. Halle Hernadez, Bethany Markovich and Karen Flores all connected on their PKs.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to continue tournament play on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Tuesday at Van Buren.

Sports on 03/08/2020