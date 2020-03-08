Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Densier Carnes looks to make a play Tuesday against Oklahoma City in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Bill George Arena.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Neither team could find its scoring touch, but the John Brown men's basketball team did enough at the free-throw line, improved the rebounding effort and rode a surge midway through the first half to hang on to a 78-67 victory over Science and Arts (Okla.) in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday night inside the Hutcherson Center.

JBU moved on to its second consecutive SAC Tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas). Results were not available at presstime.

Junior Densier Carnes posted 20 points and converted 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, and three other Golden Eagles (28-4) scored in double-figures, but JBU had to battle through a pair of droughts to open each period. The first half featured a quick 10-0 Drover start, and the second-seeded Golden Eagles kicked off the contest pointless through the first five minutes of play -- until the floodgates opened.

Carnes' jumper in the paint finally ended the first drought and was quickly followed by trio of three-pointers, two of which came off the hand of freshman Nathan Stolz from the left wing. The momentum continued as sophomore Luke Harper added a triple of his own and a Carnes steal sprung freshman James Beckom for a fast-break layup, forcing a Drover timeout.

At the end of the momentum swing, the Golden Eagles had completed a 17-2 and held USAO without a field goal for nearly six minutes of play. Juniors Rokas Grabliauskas and Kiree Hutchings then went on a tandem run, scoring 11 consecutive points for the Golden Eagles, holding the three-possession lead down the stretch of the first period.

John Brown was again forced into an offensive lull after the intermission, but the stifling defense only allowed the Drovers to whittle the lead four, 37-33, before Hutchings' jumper finished off the first three-minute stretch.

Science and Arts tied the score three times in the second half, at 41, 44, and 49, but every time the Drovers evened the contest, JBU found an answer. After the game was knotted at 49, Carnes knocked down a triple off a Grabliauskas feed to stave off another USAO attempt. The Drovers closed back within one, 57-56, with 6:15 remaining, but Carnes' knocked back a dagger triple from the deep left corner pushed the margin back to four, and with 3:31 remaining, a Hutchings' trey pushed the game out of reach as John Brown took a commanding 65-59 lead.

The lead would grow to as many as 11, twice, despite a late flurry of triple attempts from the Drovers. JBU converted 17 of 21 from the charity stripe in the second half, and turned a 22-16 rebounding disadvantage at the break into a 41-40 narrow advantage by the end of the game.

The Golden Eagles only shot 9 of 28 from behind the arc, but seemed to knocked down the big triple when it was needed most. In fact, neither team hit over 40 percent from the field, but the league's best free-throw shooting team hit 25 of 34, while USAO was limited to a 17 of 27 performance at the line.

Grabliauskas finished the game 5 of 11 from the field and scored 17 points while dishing out a game-high five assists. Hutchings came off the bench to provide 14 points while senior Quintin Bailey found moments to dominate the paint, adding 10 points on an efficient 4 of 7 effort.

Dylan Causwell paced the USAO scoring effort with 13, while Stephon Hall and Cameron Hines each posted 12 points. Causwell (11 rebounds) and Hall (10 rebounds) each notched a double-double in the loss.

John Brown 80, Oklahoma City 65

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Densier Carnes made sure John Brown wouldn't need another overtime period to beat Oklahoma City for a third time this season.

Carnes, a 6-foot-6 junior from Atlanta, scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the No. 9 Golden Eagles beat the Stars 80-65 in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at Bill George Arena.

It was JBU's third win against the Stars this season, but the first two came in overtime -- 92-86 on Jan. 18 in Siloam Springs and 88-82 in Oklahoma City on Feb. 12.

"We're just goal-driven," said Carnes, who was surprised after the game to see his family in town for the game. "For the last couple of years we've had this goal of Kansas City and winning the championship. As far as the first round today, we wanted to come out and dominate and do every little thing right, and just effort, keeping the effort on every possession."

JBU played its final game at Bill George Arena and finished the season 17-0 on its home floor.

Carnes hit his first two 3-pointers and scored eight of JBU's first 10 points as the Golden Eagles took an early 10-4 lead.

"We ran something for him right out of the gates and he wasn't going to hesitate," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "He knocked it down and didn't look back from there. We need him to play with that aggression. We need him to play with that kind of confidence."

Carnes and Kiree Hutchings each knocked down four 3-pointers in the first half as JBU took a double-digit lead.

The Golden Eagles led 41-29 at halftime and withstood a minor Oklahoma City surge that saw the Stars cut the lead to nine points in the second half but no closer.

Carnes hit two more treys in the second half, including a long 3-pointer with 8:05 remaining for a 64-47 JBU lead.

Carnes went 6 of 8 from long range and Hutchings was 5 of 10 on a night when the rest of the team combined to shoot 2 of 16 from long range.

Hutchings finished with 17 points, while Luke Harper overcame a poor shooting night -- 1 of 10 from behind the 3-point line -- to score 17 points.

John Brown crushed Oklahoma City on the boards 42-20, including a 16-1 margin on the offensive glass.

Rashaun Coleman led the Stars (15-16) with 20 points, while Eddie Smith had 14 and Trae Bryant added 10.

Regardless of Saturday's outcome, the Golden Eagles should be a lock for the NAIA National Tournament next week in Kansas City. A selection show will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the NAIA's Facebook Page.

-- Herald-Leader managing editor Graham Thomas contributed to this report.

