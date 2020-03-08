Sophomore guard Luke Harper and junior forward Densier Carnes earned All-Sooner Athletic first team honors for the 2019-20 season and Carnes also was named the SAC's Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Senior forward Quintin Bailey and junior guard Rokas Grabliauskas were selected to the honorable mention team.

The Golden Eagles, fresh off a Sooner Athletic regular season runner-up position for the second consecutive year, featured two first-teamers in the same season for the first time in program history. John Brown eyes its second-straight trip to the NAIA National Championships and its third since 2013.

Harper is an All-Sooner Athletic first team selection for the first time in his career and finished third overall in the voting, behind unanimous selections of Nykolas Mason of Southwestern Assemblies of God and Ashford Golden of Mid-America Christian. Wayland Baptist's J.J. Culver also was a first-team honoree.

Carnes was honored with a first-team selection for the first time in his career as well, while Bailey and Grabliauskas make their first respective appearances on the SAC postseason honors list.

Harper, who started all 30 games, leads John Brown in scoring this season with 17.9 points, 2.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He has scored in double figures 25 times, including the last 11 consecutive games and has one double-double. The Plano, Texas, native scored 20 or more points 11 times and dished out at least three assists on 14 occasions. Shooting 46.1 percent from the floor this season and 85.6 percent from the charity stripe, ranked eighth in the nation, Harper played over 30 minutes per game this season and hit 41.7 percent of three-point shots attempted. In conference play, the sophomore guard finished second in scoring, finishing only behind Mason, with 19.3 points per game and hitting double figures in 19 of 20 games. Harper captured SAC Player of the Week twice, the first two weekly selections of his career.

Carnes led a John Brown defensive effort that allowed a league-best 69.7 points per game in Sooner Athletic action and was tabbed as this season's Defensive Player of the Year, only the third Golden Eagle to achieve the distinction in program history. The native of Atlanta finished with the most double-doubles in the league with 12 and pulled down double-digit rebounds in nine of 20 SAC contests. Carnes finished the regular season scoring 14.9 points per game and added 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night and shot 46.7 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from behind the arc. Converting at a rate of 85.8 percent, Carnes finished the season as the best free-throw shooter in the conference and ranks fifth nationally. Scoring in double figures 25 times this season, Carnes hit the 30-point mark once and wrestled down a career-best 18 caroms against Southwestern Christian. The junior forward finished fifth in the league voting and was named the NAIA National Player of the Week on Jan. 23.

In his senior season, Bailey provided the inside presence to compliment the Golden Eagle shooters. Leading the team with a 57.4 percent shooting efficiency from the floor, the New Zealander averaged 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Seven of his 13 double-digit scoring efforts came in league play and recorded more than 10 rebounds twice.

Grabliauskas found a consistent scoring touch this season and finished as one of four Golden Eagles to average at least 10 points per game. Averaging 30 minutes a game, the native Lithuanian posted 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and shot at a 41.7 clip from the floor and nearly 82 percent from the free throw line. His biggest outing was a 29-point outburst, a career high, in John Brown best victory of the season over then-No. 2 Mid-America Christian inside Bill George Arena.

